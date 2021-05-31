Ask for Angela if you feel unsafe at night, says Havering councillor
A Havering councillor is urging residents to use a women's safety scheme if they feel unsafe on a date, as nightlife reopens across the borough.
The council adopted the Ask for Angela scheme in 2019; the code word discretely notifies bar staff that the person feels unsafe or uncomfortable.
The person asking for help will then be taken out of sight and offered to have a taxi called.
Cllr Viddy Persaud, cabinet member for public protection and safety, told this paper: “Havering is a fun and vibrant place to come and enjoy the nightlife.
"We are also consistently one of the safest boroughs in London.
"However, we want to ensure that people know that they can get help if they do feel unsafe on a date."
She added: “As part of the Women’s Night Safety Charter, we want to ensure that women feel safe when they are out and about in the borough.”
