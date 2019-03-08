Search

Havering residents praise 'life-changing' pop up business school in Romford after graduating

PUBLISHED: 12:00 31 May 2019

More than 80 Havering residents took part in the borough's first pup up business school in Romford this month. Picture: Havering Council.

©Jimmy Lee

More than 80 Havering residents enrolled in classes at a pop up business school event in Romford last week.

The PopUp Business School, which runs across the UK, helps potential entrepreneurs and small businesses kick-start their careers by boosting their confidence and providing a mix of practical sessions and workshops.

The company's first course in Romford finished on Friday, May 24.

It was attended by 84 residents from across the borough, with 51 taking part in a special graduation ceremony to toast their success at Joe's Place in The Mercury Shopping Centre,

The training schedule had included a mix of practical sessions, one-to-one coaching, workshop sessions and peer support. Workshops topics included starting a business without investment, sales and marketing, building a free website and how to find customers.

After taking part in the course, Steven, who has lived in Havering for 47 years and is looking to expand his meat business internationally, said: "To sum this course up in one word - life changing.

"Everyone should do this course no matter where you are in your life and certainly don't think about starting up a business without attending one!"

Meanwhile, Carol, who is looking to set up a blinds and shutters business, added: "I've had the best two weeks ever.

"I've learnt so much and the can-do attitude of the tutors has really rubbed off on me.

"This course has allowed me to think outside of the box and has really encouraged me to get up and get on with it. I really do feel like I can achieve anything now."

The scheme came about as part of the team up between Havering Council and Wates Residential - a developer currently working on a number of regeneration projects across Havering over the next 15 years.

Councillor Damian White, leader of Havering Council, said: "This is just one of the many ways the council's partnership with Wates is supporting and championing local businesses.

"Regeneration in Havering is going way beyond building homes for local people.

"We want to build a borough wide legacy through skills and training, education, job opportunities and investment.

"With this course we have seen our commitment to local businesses in action.

"I am proud that our regeneration plans are not only bringing new investment to the borough but they are already benefiting the local businesses and entrepreneurs who have been based in Havering for many years."

