Council apologises after car caught up in floods receives parking ticket

Published: 7:22 PM June 28, 2021

Flooding outside Romford Bowling Club after the rain - Credit: Dave King

A driver has received a parking ticket while his car was caught up in this weekend's serious Gidea Park flooding.

The area experienced serious disruption caused by turbulent weather this weekend, with cars submerged and gardens swamped following flash floods on Friday night.

The ticket was issued on Saturday (June 26) at 8.48am on Elvet Avenue.

Twitter user @john_031985 wrote: "[E]xtreme flooding, people’s homes and cars destroyed.

"Try to save our property and expense - this happens! #nosympathyorempathy #allabouthemoney #Tornado #gideapark."

The Twitter account also shared pictures of the flooded car park and his ticket.

In response, Havering Council apologised for the ticket and sent a form the resident could use to cancel it.

It wrote: "Hi John, sorry to hear about this.

"Anyone in affected flood areas can get their parking tickets cancelled."

However, John responded calling the ticketing "insensitive" and said he should not have been penalised in the first place.

The driver and Havering council have been contacted for further comment.



