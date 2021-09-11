News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

20 years on: Havering remembers 9/11 Twin Towers atrocity

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 10:00 AM September 11, 2021    Updated: 10:07 AM September 11, 2021
September 11, 2001 - New York, New York, U.S. - Smoke billows from the twin towers of the World Trad

On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Havering residents having been sharing stories of where they were when news of the atrocity broke. - Credit: Zuma Press/PA Images

Today marks 20 years since the tragic September 11 attacks took the lives of 2,977 innocent people.

For many, the moment the news broke is one permanently lodged into memory.

Almost everyone remembers what they were doing on that fateful day 20 years ago, when hijacked aeroplanes crashed into the Twin Towers.

On our Facebook page, the Recorder asked the people of Havering to share their stories in the run-up to the 20th anniversary of the atrocity.

Dawn Povey - at work when it happened - initially thought it was "an accident".

You may also want to watch:

"When the second one hit, we realised. Horrific! Never flown since," said Dawn.

Nicky May wrote: "My husband and I were in The Bahamas on the last day of my honeymoon, watching the planes with American holidaymakers - I was scared to fly home the next day."

Most Read

  1. 1 Brick Lane Bagel Co confirms multiple delis to open around Romford
  2. 2 New Post Office opens in Hornchurch Road
  3. 3 Cladding crisis lumbers Havering Council leader with unsellable flat
  1. 4 New Co-op set to open in Gidea Park
  2. 5 Hornchurch CC to remember well-loved wicketkeeper at memorial event
  3. 6 'Cleaning gulleys in old drainage system could have worsened flood,' council claims
  4. 7 Girl, 10, performs with Jason Donovan and Alexandra Burke in West End debut
  5. 8 Nearly 90pc of ICU Covid patients in north east London not fully vaccinated
  6. 9 Harold Wood to Harold Hill bus at risk as consultation opens on its future
  7. 10 Investigation launched into 'serious' racism allegations at council

Tiny Guy was working for a large American bank, and "so vividly" remembers reading an email in the aftermath which named all those who had lost their lives. 

Sue Payne first thought she was "delirious" when watching the news, owing to the fact she'd just been sent home from work with a cold.

She wrote: "Then I realised it was real. Truly shocking and a terrible day for the whole world."

Tracey Lazaro had just received the joyous news that she was pregnant. 

Working at Harold Hill Post Office, she'll "never forget" watching the second tower strike on television.

Andy Mehegan was in the delivery suite, awaiting the birth of his son. He said: "Day I will never forget for many reasons."

Linda Smith was working at her florist shop in Gidea Park.

Her immediate reaction was to phone her partner: "In the days before widespread social media, he hadn’t heard the news. Everyone was stunned!"

Thinking about 9/11 "still sends shivers down my spine," Nicola Scott added.

She had just returned from New York that same morning: "I couldn’t believe what I was watching. We had been up the Twin Towers two days before on holiday." 

Havering News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tandoori Lounge

Food and Drink

Romford restaurants awarded best group and best restaurant titles

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Upminster bus stop

Upminster bus collides with stop and wrecks structure

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
A nine-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being hit by a car

Crime

Woman's drink 'spiked' in Brentwood pub

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Slug and Lettuce in Brentwood High Street

Women's Safety

Number of women may have 'felt unwell' on night of alleged drink spiking

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon