Hornchurch off-licence's application to stay open until midnight is refused

Wingletye Food and Wine has applied to extend their alcohol-selling hours. Picture: Google. Google

A Hornchurch off-licence's application to stay open until midnight has been refused over concerns the late sale of alcohol could lead to crime and anti-social behaviour in the area.

Havering's licensing authority, the Metropolitan Police and nearby residents raised a number of objections regarding Wingletye Food and Wine's application to increase its alcohol-selling licence to midnight.

The shop previously held a licence to sell alcohol from 10am to 11pm seven days a week.

The Wingletye Lane shop applied to change the layout of the premises and increasing its opening hours to 8am to midnight.

It was pointed out by both the Metropolitan Police and a Wingletye Lane resident that the late-selling of alcohol could exacerbate anti-social behaviour due to intoxication.

A recent rise in burglaries and break-ins around the nearby Dury Falls estate was another factor that was raised by the authorities.

A licensing officer warned in his report: "The applicant has a limited track record of managing a licensed premises and any extension of hours may increase the likelihood of the public nuisance and crime and disorder licensing objectives being undermined.

"If the applicant is unable to currently comply with conditions on his licence we might reasonably conclude that a more expansive licence will similarly fail to remain in compliance and hence fail to promote the licensing objectives."

Havering's sub-committee decided on Friday, January 17, to refuse the off-licence's application to sell alcohol from 8am to midnight but approved the shop's request to make changes to its layout and stay open until 11pm on a Sunday.

Wingletye Food and Wine's close proximity to three schools and a sixth-form college led the sub-committee to agree with a police officer's concerns about the impact the new opening hours would have on crime and disorder.

The licensing officers said in their final decision: "The sub-committee had concerns that the sale of alcohol from the premises from 8am would impact on the objectives in relation to the protection of children from harm and prevention of crime and disorder."

However, the Hornchurch shop can now stay open and sell alcohol until 11pm on a Sunday on the grounds that alcohol cabinets are shuttered and locked outside the operational period of the licence.