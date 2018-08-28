Havering to receive £895,000 funding boost for road improvements
PUBLISHED: 10:00 11 January 2019
PA Wire/Press Association Images
A project to improve roads and fix potholes in the borough has been given a funding boost from central government.
Havering Council has been awarded £895,000 by the Department of Transport to spend on schemes for road improvements.
The funds are part of the government allocation of £420m to be spent in this financial year.
Councillor Roger Ramsey, cabinet member for finance, said: “Great Nelmes Chase is an example of a road that was in need of resurfacing as it is often used as a rat-run from the A127 and so was in a poor state.
“We have listened to residents, who have told us that improving the conditions of our roads and pavements is extremely important to them and a top priority.
“This funding is in addition to what the council is set to deliver, a huge investment of £30m over the next three years into our roads and pavements.”