Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Havering to receive £895,000 funding boost for road improvements

PUBLISHED: 10:00 11 January 2019

Havering Council has been awarded funding to spend on schemes for roads and improvements. Picture: PA / Martin Keene

Havering Council has been awarded funding to spend on schemes for roads and improvements. Picture: PA / Martin Keene

PA Wire/Press Association Images

A project to improve roads and fix potholes in the borough has been given a funding boost from central government.

Havering Council has been awarded £895,000 by the Department of Transport to spend on schemes for road improvements.

The funds are part of the government allocation of £420m to be spent in this financial year.

Councillor Roger Ramsey, cabinet member for finance, said: “Great Nelmes Chase is an example of a road that was in need of resurfacing as it is often used as a rat-run from the A127 and so was in a poor state.

“We have listened to residents, who have told us that improving the conditions of our roads and pavements is extremely important to them and a top priority.

“This funding is in addition to what the council is set to deliver, a huge investment of £30m over the next three years into our roads and pavements.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Married couple found dead in Rainham: Woman allegedly murdered was killed by compression of the neck

Police at an address on Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham where two bodies were found.

‘Shocked and saddened’: Queen’s Hospital NHS Trust confirms woman found dead in her Rainham home was popular midwife

Simbi was a midwife at Queen’s Hospital in Romford. Photo: BHRUT

Police confirm identities of married couple found dead at home in Rainham as they launch renewed appeal

Police at an address on Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham where two bodies were found.

Two women taken to hospital after chemical fumes detected at Collier Row home

Police in Larchwood Avenue in Collier Row. Photo: Collier Row - what's going on

Boy arrested on suspicion of having an imitation firearm in Romford reportedly seen in Ilford with fake handgun

Police were called to The Brewery in Waterloo Road on Sunday, January 6 following reports of yooung people seen armed with firearms. Photo: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Goodliffe aware Daggers need to avoid season petering out

Ben Goodliffe (15) in action for Dagenham & Redbridge against Boreham Wood (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham dealt a huge blow as Balbuena ruled out after op

West Ham United's Fabian Balbuena (left) and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The London Stadium, London.

Leopards coach Baker looks to avenge earlier losses and get campaign back on track

Leopards coach Thomas Baker explains his tactics (pic Nick Winter)

Havering Streetwatch appeal for more volunteers but no ‘time-wasters’ please

An appeal has been launched for more Havering Streetwatch volunteers

Havering to receive £895,000 funding boost for road improvements

Havering Council has been awarded funding to spend on schemes for roads and improvements. Picture: PA / Martin Keene
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists