Vote for your favourite book with Havering libraries

Residents are encourage to vote for their favourite books at Havering libraries. Picture: Havering Council Archant

Residents are being invited to vote for their favourite book as part of the Havering Reads initiative to get more adults reading.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Up until February 16 people can vote for any adult fiction book that was published between 2018 - 2020.

The top five nominations will be put to vote in libraries and on the Havering Library social media accounts before the winning book is celebrated with events in libraries throughout May.

You may also want to watch:

Councillor Viddy Persaud, cabinet member for culture and leisure, said: "Last year we had over 1.2million visits to our libraries, with customers reading a wide range of books and e-books.

"We want to encourage people to read for pleasure, and getting involved in our library service across the borough is an excellent way to do that."

Voting slips will be available in libraries and votes can also be sent in by email to kathy.scourfield@havering.gov.uk.

All Havering libraries will have a box for people to cast their votes.