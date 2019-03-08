Search

More cars clamped in Havering for not paying vehicle tax than in most of the UK

PUBLISHED: 07:00 02 October 2019

A car incapacitated by a wheel clamp. Picture: PA

A car incapacitated by a wheel clamp. Picture: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Havering has one of the highest rates of car clamping for not paying vehicle tax in the UK.

According to DVLA data, analysed by vehicle finance provider Moneybarn, the RM postcode is ranked fourth in the country for road tax evasion with 831 vehicles clamped.

Neighbouring borough, Redbridge topped the list with 1,131, followed by south-east London in second place with 996, and Manchester in third with 885.

Scotland has the lowest number of tax evaders, with four of its cities featuring in the bottom 10 areas for the number of vehicles clamped.

Aberdeen has the lowest score overall, with just six vehicles clamped for driving without road tax.

Outer Hebrides (15), Dorchester (15), West Central London (18) and Inverness (23) complete the bottom five.

Moneybarn also analysed the number of vehicles clamped by make and model to reveal Ford owners as the worst for vehicle tax evasion. But Fords are the most common cars on the road.

More than 29,000 Ford vehicles were found untaxed in 2018.

Vauxhall (25,949), Volkswagen (16,610), Peugeot (10,862) and BMW (10,459) complete the top five manufacturers with the highest number of vehicle clamps in the same period.

Audi owners saw the highest increase in vehicles clamped for tax evasion in 2018, with an 18per cent increase from 2017.

Tim Schwarz, head of marketing at Moneybarn, said: "It's shocking to see the number of vehicles caught without road tax has increased so significantly in the past year.

"While most vehicles on the road are still taxed correctly, it is right action is taken against those who don't tax their vehicles and then drive them.

"We urge motorists to be careful and pay due diligence in paying their road tax and completing their MOT on time to avoid potential penalties."

Most Read

Baby and bus driver treated for minor injuries after bus ploughs through Collier Row front garden

A double decker crashed into a resident's garden on Tuesday, October 1 in Collier Row. Picture: Alvydas DB

Hornchurch Hop Inn micro pub owners apply for premises licence

The owners of the Hop Inn micro pub have applied for a premises licence for the property in North Street, Hornchurch. Picture: Google Maps

Teenager stops bus so he can give first aid to man who collapsed in Upminster

Reuben was cool under pressure and waited until the ambulance came. Picture: Angie Bunce-Mason

Appeal to find missing teenager with autism from Romford

Police are appealing for the public's help to find Christopher Ogwu, 14, from Romford. Picture: @MPSHavering

Romford’s Parklands Junior School ‘incredibly honoured’ to receive special award from Mayor of London

Parklands Junior School's acting headteacher Scott Stevens and headteacher Julie Wilson with Joanne McCartney at the Schools for Success Awards ceremony. Picture: GLA/Eleanor Bentall

