Live: Tributes from around Havering to Queen Elizabeth II

Tributes have been paid by figures from across Havering to Queen Elizabeth II, who has died aged 96.

The Prince of Wales is now king, having acceded to the throne immediately upon his mother's death.

In a statement, the palace said: "The queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

"The king and the queen consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Queen Elizabeth II opening the Charles Clore Pavilion at London Zoo in 1967 - Credit: ZSL

Havering Council

Queen Elizabeth II - 1926-2022. It is with sadness that the Royal Palace has reported the death of Her Majesty the Queen. pic.twitter.com/bngROJPQiC — Havering Council (@LBofHavering) September 8, 2022

Local Government Association

Cllr James Jamieson, chairman of the Local Government Association, which represents more than 350 councils across England and Wales, said it expressed "sincere condolences to the whole royal family".

“Her Majesty’s dedication to every one of us, alongside her continuous hard work and loyalty to her United Kingdom, was clear to see throughout her life," he said. "Her high regard for local government was also truly reflective in her focus and appreciation of councils’ work and determination in her annual queen’s speeches."

Councils will open both public and virtual books of condolence, ensuring flags are flown at half mast, and overseeing arrangements for the laying of flowers in public areas, he said.

London’s transport commissioner

Andy Byford, London’s transport commissioner, and his team, said in a statement: “It is with great sorrow that we have learnt of the death of Her Majesty The Queen. We send our deepest sympathy to His Majesty The King and all members of the Royal Family.”

Julia Lopez, MP

The Hornchurch and Upminster MP tweeted to thank the Queen for her service.

HM Queen Elizabeth II - In offering herself in service to our nation, her life is an enduring gift, never to be forgotten. How lucky we are to have had her so long - the light in times of darkness, the anchor in our everyday, our pride in times of joy. Thank you, Your Majesty pic.twitter.com/Nt8it3Hs7N — Julia Lopez MP (@JuliaLopezMP) September 8, 2022

Romford Conservative Association

Cllr Judith Holt, chairman of the Romford Conservative Association, said: "The Romford Conservative Association are devastated to learn of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II today.

"We grieve deeply for her passing and acknowledge her devotion and loyalty to Great Britain and the Commonwealth.

"We can never repay nor thank her enough for her 70 years of selfless service to all her people.

"Our prayers are with all the members of the Royal Family. Now, we have a new King. God Save King Charles III and our country."

Andrew Rosindell, MP

Andrew Rosindell, MP for Romford - Credit: HM Govt

Mr Rosindell, who is Romford's Conservative MP, said the flags outside his office are flying at half mast out of respect.

He said: “Queen Elizabeth II dedicated her entire life to the service of our great nation, the United Kingdom, along with all of her realms, dependencies and territories throughout the world, as well as the Commonwealth of nations.

"She has also never been afraid to uphold our Christian heritage, as defender of the faith

"We will be forever grateful for her monumental sacrifice and dedication to our nation. Our United Kingdom is today a better place for her presence as our sovereign for over 70 glorious years."

He described it as "tragic" that Her Majesty passed away in the year of her Platinum Jubilee, and reminisced about times he met her.

The includes on her Golden Jubilee tour in March 2003.

"I will always remember with great fondness the conversations I enjoyed with the Queen, which always focussed on our shared love for animals, in particular dogs."

He added: "The Queen has led the country through some of our most difficult times and has boosted the nation’s spirit on countless occasions, most recently with her message during the height of the pandemic in 2020.

"Indeed, her leadership, dedication to duty and staunch support for her subjects remains unmatched and will be fondly remembered by all the people of the United Kingdom and especially by the people of Romford who have been some of her most loyal subjects."