Team GB atheletes hope to inspire Havering pupils at Sporting Champions Day

Brock Whiston will compete at the Para Swimming World Championships in September (pic: Elizabeth Whiston) Archant

More than 80 children from schools across Havering are set to rub shoulders with Team Great Britain's athletes as part of an Everyone Active sporting initiative in Noak Hill.

Everyone Active will be hosting a range of football, athletics, hockey and netball activities at a Sporting Champions Day at Noak Hill Sports Complex in Noak Hill Road on Tuesday, June 25.

They will be joined by GB team member, para swimmer Brock Whiston and up-and-coming badminton player Zack Bobrowski.

The pair will kick off the event by sharing their achievements before getting stuck in with a range of activities.

Karen Heilbrunn, Everyone Active's sports development manager, said: "We're excited to launch this initiative, partnering with athletes from our Sporting Champions scheme to inspire the next generation.

"The event is all about introducing children to different types of sports and hopefully encouraging them to explore ones they like further in the future. We're delighted to have Brock and Zack join us for the event and we look forward to encouraging lots of children to be active."

Ardleigh Green Junior School, Hilldene Primary School in Romford, St Joseph's Catholic Primary School in Upminster, Hylands Primary School in Romford, St Patrick's Catholic Primary School in Collier Row and Drapers Brookside Junior School in Harold Hill will be taking part in the event.