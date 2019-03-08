Havering pupils invited to take part in art competition celebrating the NHS

Havering primary school children are being asked to get creative to celebrate multi-million pound investment in a health and wellbeing hub.

Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) and North East London NHS Foundation Trust have invited children to create posters of their ideal hospital or health centre of the future.

The regional art competition marks a £17million investment in the hub, on the site of the former St George's Hospital in Hornchurch.

The hub will provide outpatient and GP services, as well as space for community groups.

Atul Aggarwal, chair of Havering CCG, said: "The art project is just one way in which we are trying to help the whole community feel part of this exciting development.

"We're really looking forward to seeing some brilliant and imaginative art."

The competition winner will receive £500 in art supplies for their school and a trip to Westminster.