Havering pupils invited to take part in art competition celebrating the NHS

PUBLISHED: 15:00 25 October 2019

Picture: Barts Health NHS Trust

Picture: Barts Health NHS Trust

Barts NHS

Havering primary school children are being asked to get creative to celebrate multi-million pound investment in a health and wellbeing hub.

Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) and North East London NHS Foundation Trust have invited children to create posters of their ideal hospital or health centre of the future.

The regional art competition marks a £17million investment in the hub, on the site of the former St George's Hospital in Hornchurch.

The hub will provide outpatient and GP services, as well as space for community groups.

Atul Aggarwal, chair of Havering CCG, said: "The art project is just one way in which we are trying to help the whole community feel part of this exciting development.

"We're really looking forward to seeing some brilliant and imaginative art."

The competition winner will receive £500 in art supplies for their school and a trip to Westminster.

Collier Row’s first bar set to open in November

RM5 Lounge is set to open in Collier Row in late November. Picture: John Beard.

Under-fire builder that left families with half-finished ‘garden rooms’ goes bust

Alan Street on his abandoned extension in Hornchurch. Picture: Polly Hancock

Residents taken to hospital after three men break into Hornchurch home

Police were called to reports of a burglary in Park Lane, Hornchurch on Tuesday, October 22. Picture: Google Maps

Police investigate potential kidnapping in Harold Hill

Police are investigating a potential kidnapping following an incident in Keats Avenue, Harold Hill. Picture: Google Maps

‘We will not tolerate cannabis factories on our streets’: Police raid Romford house converted into drugs farm

Police discovered a cannabis farm in Princes Road, Romford. Picture: Romford Town Police

