Sporting Champions Day: Havering pupils meet inspirational para-swimmer Brock Whiston

PUBLISHED: 15:00 28 June 2019

Havering pupils try out sporty activities at Everyone Active's Sporting Champions Day on Tuesday, June 25. Picture: Connor Cleary

Archant

More than 60 pupils took part in a sports day full of team spirit and heard from an inspiring Paralympian.

Paralympian Brock Whiston with Havering pupils at the Sporting Champions Day on Tuesday, June 25. Picture: Connor ClearyParalympian Brock Whiston with Havering pupils at the Sporting Champions Day on Tuesday, June 25. Picture: Connor Cleary

Everyone Active's Sporting Champions Day saw pupils from across Havering take part in a wide range of sporting events on Tuesday, June 25 at Noak Hill Sports Complex, Noak Hill Road.

The children from Hilldean Primary School, St Joseph's Catholic Primary, Hyland's Primary, St Patrick's Catholic Primary and Drapers Brookside had the chance to meet para-swimmer Brock Whiston, who inspired the children to "work hard to achieve your goals".

Chris Kelmsley, general manager at the sports complex, said: "It was a pleasure to provide a community initiative that engages children in staying active and also inspires them by showing what opportunities are available to them in the world of sport.

"Fantastic fun was had by all and we'd like to thank everyone who came along, including Brock, who is an amazing inspiration to us all."

