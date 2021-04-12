Top Havering pubs open with beer gardens

Published: 3:56 PM April 12, 2021 Updated: 4:16 PM April 12, 2021

Various parts of the country were graced with a smattering of snow today, but that will not stop many pub-goers taking advantage of the reopened pubs and newly reinstated Rule of Six.

Pubs are open for an outdoor, table-service-only tipple, and as Havering is one of London's biggest and greenest boroughs, there are plenty of watering holes to choose from.

Here's the Recorder's top pick.

The Phoenix, Rainham

The Phoenix in Rainham is opening its doors today - Credit: The Phoenix

Pop along to its rolling garden with tables and the odd parasol.

The Rising Sun, Hornchurch

Now serving Nugs at the Rising Sun! - Credit: Sam Gittins

Assistant manager Sam shows us how it's done at the Rising Sun - Credit: The Rising Sun

This pub has new uniforms and new gourmet chicken nuggets. Try out Nugs while you're there.

The Deer's Rest, Harold Hill

Russ Crosbie is keen to fill up his marquee - Credit: Jan Sargent

Owner Russ Crosbie said he can't wait to welcome punters back to Harold Hill's watering hole - but "no real stag parties please!".

Cllr Jan Sargent added that he has got big plans for entertainment and fundraising events at the pub, including support for Harold Hill Deer Aid.

Fatling, Hornchurch

Fatling's beer garden has lots of space! - Credit: Fatling Hornchurch

This venue has a large High Street beer garden with heaters. The sports pub is your go-to to watch matches with mates with screens both outdoors and indoors.

Upminster TapRoom, Upminster

Drinkers queue to for their first tipple at Upminster TapRoom - Credit: Upminster TapRoom

Enjoy a first tipple at Upminster TapRoom - Credit: Upminster TapRoom

It is open today from 3pm to 11pm, but from tomorrow its normal hours resume. Takeaways are back on for collection too. It is not taking bookings at the moment, and is operating on a first come, first-served basis.

The Drill, Gidea Park

Managers Kim FitzGibbon and Wayne Cunningham are waiting for you at their newly refurbished pub in Gidea Park - Credit: Matt Grayson

Recently refurbished, The Drill's back garden is currently out of use but the front decking has six tables and two heaters.

The Crown Inn, Romford

The Crown Inn, Romford, has got you covered, literally - Credit: The Crown Inn

It now has a big marquee in its leafy garden to keep drinkers dry. The toilets are indoors, and bookings are required on weekends and Fridays only.

Sortie Grill and Bar, Hornchurch

Sortie Bar and Grill is looking fancy and ready for some chic al fresco dining - Credit: Sortie Bar and Grill

This “chic Mediterranean” space with an extensive cocktail list has a small yard with heaters, open for al fresco dining.

Shelly’s Nightclub and Bar, Hornchurch

Not functioning as a nightclub at the moment, the garden has around eight tables available and has been fitted with new heaters and newly covered areas for rainy days.