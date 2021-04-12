Top Havering pubs open with beer gardens
Various parts of the country were graced with a smattering of snow today, but that will not stop many pub-goers taking advantage of the reopened pubs and newly reinstated Rule of Six.
Pubs are open for an outdoor, table-service-only tipple, and as Havering is one of London's biggest and greenest boroughs, there are plenty of watering holes to choose from.
Here's the Recorder's top pick.
The Phoenix, Rainham
Pop along to its rolling garden with tables and the odd parasol.
The Rising Sun, Hornchurch
This pub has new uniforms and new gourmet chicken nuggets. Try out Nugs while you're there.
The Deer's Rest, Harold Hill
Owner Russ Crosbie said he can't wait to welcome punters back to Harold Hill's watering hole - but "no real stag parties please!".
Cllr Jan Sargent added that he has got big plans for entertainment and fundraising events at the pub, including support for Harold Hill Deer Aid.
Fatling, Hornchurch
This venue has a large High Street beer garden with heaters. The sports pub is your go-to to watch matches with mates with screens both outdoors and indoors.
Upminster TapRoom, Upminster
It is open today from 3pm to 11pm, but from tomorrow its normal hours resume. Takeaways are back on for collection too. It is not taking bookings at the moment, and is operating on a first come, first-served basis.
The Drill, Gidea Park
Recently refurbished, The Drill's back garden is currently out of use but the front decking has six tables and two heaters.
The Crown Inn, Romford
It now has a big marquee in its leafy garden to keep drinkers dry. The toilets are indoors, and bookings are required on weekends and Fridays only.
Sortie Grill and Bar, Hornchurch
This “chic Mediterranean” space with an extensive cocktail list has a small yard with heaters, open for al fresco dining.
Shelly’s Nightclub and Bar, Hornchurch
Not functioning as a nightclub at the moment, the garden has around eight tables available and has been fitted with new heaters and newly covered areas for rainy days.