Havering pubs give advice on what to expect when they re-open this weekend

PUBLISHED: 13:07 03 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:07 03 July 2020

The Orange Tree in Havering-atte-Bower. Picture: Google Maps

The Orange Tree in Havering-atte-Bower. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

Havering pubs have made announcements outlining what to expect ahead of planned re-openings this weekend.

Here is a guide on what to expect at a couple of the borough’s watering holes as the lifting of lockdown restrictions allow them to open once more.

The Orange Tree, in Havering-atte-Bower, said on its Facebook page that it is “delighted” to be welcoming customers again from Saturday (July 4).

Among the measures the pub and restaurant has put in place include hand sanitising stations throughout and signs to move around safely.

They have also advised people to book tables for up to six people.

The team said: “You will notice that things may be a little different around here, as we have made some necessary changes to help our customers and team feel as safe and as comfortable as possible.

“This is a new experience for us all and we would appreciate your help in following these new rules and guidelines to make the pub an enjoyable experience for everybody.”

Also opening up on Saturday, albeit with limited hours and a reduced menu, is the Old White Horse in North Ockendon.

The pub posted on its Facebook page: “A one way system will be employed in the pub as it is very small. We will lose most of our tables, so will continue our takeaway service. Anyone entering the pub must register their contact details for track and trace purposes.

You may also want to watch:

“The garden will be open.”

Consumer group The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) advised pubgoers to wait patiently in queues, follow instructions, wash your hands, order remotely where possible and pay using contactless technology.

It also called on people to book in advance where possible and not to take empty glasses back to the bar.

CAMRA’s national chairman Nik Antona said: “Not being able to go to the pub for a pint over the past few months has really brought home how important our locals are to our communities and to tackling loneliness and social isolation.

“As pubs begin to reopen, it is important that we give them our support not only this weekend but in the weeks and months ahead so they can survive and thrive.”

Havering Council leader Damian White said: “We are all happy to see the buzz of our town centres slowly coming back after months of being shut up. This weekend is another step towards our return to normality but it’s crucial we remain alert.

“Whatever you’re doing, it’s vitally important that everyone continues to maintain social distancing to minimise the spread of Covid-19 and avoid a local lockdown.

“We are asking businesses to put the effort in to ensure they can open and operate safely and successfully, in accordance with Government rules – we need residents to do the same.

“Whatever you are planning to do this weekend and in weeks to come, whether it’s a meal with the family or a beer in a pub garden, enjoy yourself but be responsible. None of us want to see a local lockdown – by working together, we can prevent that.”

Are you heading out to a pub or restaurant in the borough this weekend? We’d love to hear from you. Send your photos and experiences to michael.cox@archant.co.uk.

