Eight Havering pubs with beer gardens and heaters for mixed households

Fatling, Hornchurch beer garden, Picture: Fatling Hornchurch Fatling Hornchurch

Under Tier 2 restrictions which London and Essex are currently in, different households cannot mix indoors - including pubs and restaurants.

The marquee at the Crown Inn, Romford. Picture: The Crown Inn The marquee at the Crown Inn, Romford. Picture: The Crown Inn

But outdoors, only the “Rule of six” applies, meaning that you can still go for a drink with friends with up to six people from different households outdoors. However, it is October and cold beers in the sun is less appealing than when we were first told of how meeting people outdoors could reduce transmission rates and thankfully, there are plenty of pubs with large beer gardens, heaters and now supplying blankets for those frosty winter nights. Here’s our top pick.

Fatling, Hornchurch

Large High Street beer garden with heaters. The sports pub is your go-to to watch matches with mates with screens outdoors and indoors.

The Golden Crane, Cranham

The Windmill, Hornchurch. Picture: The Windmill The Windmill, Hornchurch. Picture: The Windmill

The Golden Crane has a big beer garden with a marquee and now heaters. Now serving two course roasts for £14.95, also includes homemade brownies and crumbles.

The Windmill, Upminster

Has an outdoor section with a large with seating area and supplies boxes of blankets. Still doing takeaway roasts.

Upminster TapRoom, Upminster

The ‘micro pub’ has a small yard with undercover seating. £5 per head deposit, refundable with at least 24 hours notice of cancellation. They are still doing beer deliveries on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, their beer ‘line up’ changes every few days, for the adventurous beer connoisseur.

The Drill, Gidea Park

Recently refurbished, currently the back garden is out of use but the front decking has six tables and two heaters.

Shelly’s Nightclub and Bar, Hornchurch

Obviously not functioning as a nightclub at the moment, the garden with around eight tables available has been fitted with new heaters, as well as new covered area for rainy days.

The Crown Inn, Romford

Now has a big marquee in the leafy garden to keep drinkers dry.

Sortie Grill and Bar, Hornchurch

The “chic Mediterranean” with an extensive cocktail list and a small yard with heaters.