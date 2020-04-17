Search

More than 96 per cent of Havering children get place at one of top three primary school choices

PUBLISHED: 12:00 17 April 2020

More than 96 per cent of children in Havering were offered a place at one of their top three primary school choices, according to admissions figures.

The Government statistics also put the borough above the Londonwide average for pupils getting their top preference school - more than 87pc of Havering children will start in September at their first choice compared to 85pc across the capital.

The figures for Havering represent similar numbers to last year - the borough then offered just under 90pc of children their first choice primary school and 97pc got a place at one of their top three preferences.

Councillor Robert Benham, cabinet member for education, children and families, said: “The brilliant work of our primary schools and the commitment of our admissions and school organisation teams have made sure more parents in Havering have secured their first choice place for their children.”

