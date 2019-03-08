Havering prepares to support Armed Forces Day

Havering is set to celebrate Armed Forces Day on Saturday, June 29. Picture: Havering Council Archant

Havering is set to once again celebrate and show appreciation for Britain's armed forces this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Serving troops, veterans and cadets will be taking to the streets of Romford for an Armed Forces Day parade on Saturday, June 29.

The parade starts at 10.30am on South Street's junction with Arcade Place, with the march finishing at Tollgate House.

You may also want to watch:

Councillor Damian White, leader of Havering Council, said: "We are proud of our armed forces and we appreciate the courage, sacrifice and hard work they demonstrate to serve their country and keep us safe.

"Each year we mark this special occasion with an incredible response from people across Havering, and this year will be no different.

"I encourage everybody to come along to show our support to all those who support us every day in keeping the country safe."

The celebrations will continue in Romford Market from 12 noon, with a free mini funfair, a military hat hunt and music from the 1940s from Jeep Jump Jive.