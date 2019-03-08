Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Havering prepares to support Armed Forces Day

PUBLISHED: 16:00 26 June 2019

Havering is set to celebrate Armed Forces Day on Saturday, June 29. Picture: Havering Council

Havering is set to celebrate Armed Forces Day on Saturday, June 29. Picture: Havering Council

Archant

Havering is set to once again celebrate and show appreciation for Britain's armed forces this weekend.

Serving troops, veterans and cadets will be taking to the streets of Romford for an Armed Forces Day parade on Saturday, June 29.

The parade starts at 10.30am on South Street's junction with Arcade Place, with the march finishing at Tollgate House.

You may also want to watch:

Councillor Damian White, leader of Havering Council, said: "We are proud of our armed forces and we appreciate the courage, sacrifice and hard work they demonstrate to serve their country and keep us safe.

"Each year we mark this special occasion with an incredible response from people across Havering, and this year will be no different.

"I encourage everybody to come along to show our support to all those who support us every day in keeping the country safe."

The celebrations will continue in Romford Market from 12 noon, with a free mini funfair, a military hat hunt and music from the 1940s from Jeep Jump Jive.

Most Read

Gallows Corner Crash: 22-year-old woman dies after she was hit by car on A12

Emergency services were called to reports of a car crash on the A12, Gallows Corner in Romford. Picture: TFL Traffic

Coral Car park: Havering planning committee to consider proposals for 88 new homes on Romford Dogs’ overflow site

Havering Council will be considering proposals for 88 homes to be built on the corner of London Road and Spring Gardens. Picture: Google Maps

Grandmother, 91, ‘petrified’ after three men ransack Rainham sheltered housing

Three men raided the home of a 91-year-old grandmother at sheltered housing Randall Court, Rainham.

Gallows Corner crash: Woman airlifted to hospital after she is hit by car

Emergency services were called to reports of a car crash on the A12, Gallows Corner in Romford. Picture: TFL Traffic

Police searching for driver who fled Upminster crash

Police are searching for the driver of a Mercedes which crashed into a concrete street lamp in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Google

Most Read

Gallows Corner Crash: 22-year-old woman dies after she was hit by car on A12

Emergency services were called to reports of a car crash on the A12, Gallows Corner in Romford. Picture: TFL Traffic

Coral Car park: Havering planning committee to consider proposals for 88 new homes on Romford Dogs’ overflow site

Havering Council will be considering proposals for 88 homes to be built on the corner of London Road and Spring Gardens. Picture: Google Maps

Grandmother, 91, ‘petrified’ after three men ransack Rainham sheltered housing

Three men raided the home of a 91-year-old grandmother at sheltered housing Randall Court, Rainham.

Gallows Corner crash: Woman airlifted to hospital after she is hit by car

Emergency services were called to reports of a car crash on the A12, Gallows Corner in Romford. Picture: TFL Traffic

Police searching for driver who fled Upminster crash

Police are searching for the driver of a Mercedes which crashed into a concrete street lamp in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Google

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Daggers sign Brundle from Dover Athletic

Mitch Brundle and former Dagger Mason Bloomfield battle for the ball (Pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Former Daggers captain Nunn joins Billericay Town

Ben Nunn of Dagenham scores the second goal for his team and celebrates (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Bentley upset league leaders Springfield, while it’s mixed fortunes for other club sides

Bentley CC (batting) vs Springfield CC, T Rippon Mid Essex Cricket League Cricket at Coxtie Green Road on 22nd June 2019

Wright says Daggers has different targets this campaign

Will Wright clears the ball for Dagenham & Redbridge against Barrow in the National League (pic: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo).

Havering prepares to support Armed Forces Day

Havering is set to celebrate Armed Forces Day on Saturday, June 29. Picture: Havering Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists