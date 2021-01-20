'A tax on relationships': Politicians criticise boundary charge proposal

Published: 6:15 PM January 20, 2021

The proposed Greater London boundary charge could see non-London residents have to pay to enter Havering. - Credit: Google

Havering politicians have hit out at a proposed boundary charge for people driving into Greater London.

The Greater London boundary charge is included within Transport for London's financial sustainability plan, which looks at ways the transport operator can cover the costs of its services in the future.

Published last week, the document says that one of the suggestions to raise £500million a year is to introduce a charge on non-London residents driving into the capital.

It adds that the charge could be £3.50 per vehicle a day, raising to £5.50 for vehicles which don't comply with emissions targets, and may come into operation in October 2023.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has asked TfL to carry out a feasibility study into the idea, though the report said his preferred option of raising the cash is the vehicle excise duty Londoners pay.

The boundary charge proposal was criticised by Havering Council leader Damian White, who said: "So many of our residents have friends and family across the arbitrary Greater London boundary that this would become a tax on relationships.

"It is shameful that Mayor Khan is seeking to penalise businesses, residents and motorists through the introduction of this stealth tax.”

Councillor Damian White, leader of Havering Council. - Credit: Mark Sepple/Havering Council

Keith Prince, assembly member for Havering and Redbridge, claimed that the proposal would put "tariffs" on entering London.

He said: "That will destroy economies in places like Havering and Redbridge. Romford Market is very dependent on people coming in from Essex."

The Mayor of London's office and TfL have been contacted for a response.