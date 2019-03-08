Havering politicians get ready to fight December general election

The results being announced at the Havering Council election count at the Hornchurch Leisure Centre Archant

Havering's Conservatives are promising to "get Brexit done" following the announcement of the general election while Romford Labour said they will transform the country if they make it into Number 10.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

MPs in Westminster backed plans for a general election on December 12 at the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday, October 29.

The leader of Havering Council, Cllr Damian White is the Conservative Party's candidate in Dagenham and Rainham.

He told the Recorder that the current Parliament was "dead" and a general election is the next best thing for the country to be able to elect a new Parliament.

"Parliament is not able to respect the wishes of the people and it is putting party politics first," said Cllr White.

"I'm glad the Labour Party finally agreed to an election. Now people can have a chance through the ballot box to have their say.

"I think it's clear that there is a chance either voters will support Boris Johnson and his team to get Brexit done people will support the Liberal Democrats and the Scottish National Party, which will be a disaster for Britain."

You may also want to watch:

Romford's Labour group has yet to announce its parliamentary candidates for the upcoming election.

Peter Wheelband, Romford Labour's press officer, said: "A decade of Tory austerity has left our society broken.

"Public services have been decimated by Tory cuts and are now at breaking point.

"On December 12 we will have a stark choice - five more years of a Conservative administration which will continue to underfund our NHS, emergency services and local authorities or a Labour government who will reverse austerity cuts, rebuild and transform our country."

Havering's Liberal Democrats said their goal is to get into government and revoke Article 50.

Thomas Clarke, parliamentary candidate for Hornchurch and Upminster said: "The last time an election was run in the borough - the European elections in May - the Liberal Democrats finished in second place ahead of both Labour and the Conservatives.

"The general election is a chance to continue this momentum.

"We have been the loudest, proudest voice for Remain over the past three and a half years and that will continue over the election campaign.

"We need to win this election so we can cancel Brexit and get on with dealing with the real issues of today; the climate crisis, the strain on our NHS, the rise of knife crime and our education system being pushed to breaking point."