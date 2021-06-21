'Powerful reminder': Calls grow for permanent Covid memorials

Published: 3:42 PM June 21, 2021

Havering residents want to see a permanent memorial for Covid victims - Credit: PA

MPs and residents are calling for permanent memorials, including in Havering, to commemorate people who lost their lives from Covid.

Hornchurch-based Kathleen Wenborn, who lost her husband Michael in January from Covid, is one of many who have supported campaigns to see “lasting” memorials for the victims of the pandemic.

Kathleen Wenborn and husband Michael lived in Hornchurch - Credit: Sally Patterson

She said: “I feel passionately about remembering all the people who lost their lives to Covid.

“We have Remembrance Day for all soldiers who died fighting for their country.

“A memorial would be a place we could visit and get comfort.”

Michael, who was 67, caught Covid when he was receiving cancer treatment at Queen’s Hospital, and died three days later.

When she visited her husband of two and a half years in end-of-life care, Kathleen caught the virus herself.

“I couldn’t even grieve properly because I was so ill,” she explained.

“It was terrible.”

Kathleen, who has lived in Havering for 35 years, thinks the borough should have its own memorial.

Kathleen Wenborn lost husband Michael to Covid in January - Credit: Kathleen Wenborn

She added: “It would be a place where people would go to remember loved ones.

“I am convinced that Havering people would welcome this.”

Leader of Havering Council, Cllr Damian White, has confirmed plans to create a “lasting living memorial” to Covid victims by planting 1,000 trees across the borough, “reflecting how this pandemic has touched everyone in some way”.

He added: “Our borough will wear the scars of this pandemic long into the future.

"In total 921 people in Havering have now died with Covid-19.

"They leave behind hundreds more families, friends and colleagues."

The leader further pledged a memorial stone in Coronation Gardens in dedication to the victims of the pandemic.

“I hope these memorials will bring peace and the opportunity to reflect long after this dark period has passed,” Cllr White added.

Kathleen has also supported another campaign; in collaboration with the Daily Mail, St Paul's Cathedral is spearheading the Remember Me memorial, and has raised £2,154,541 - just £145,459 off its target.

St Paul's Cathedral is fundraising for the Remember Me project - Credit: PA

The money will be used for a “new inner entrance and space for contemplation in the cathedral, in memory of those in the UK of all faiths and none”, according to the Remember Me website.

People can submit names of loved ones who have died, which are listed on the project’s website.

Additionally, last week Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas signed an open letter - along with 227 MPs, peers and mayors - urging the prime minister to make the Covid Memorial Wall a permanent site.

This wall runs along the South Bank of the River Thames, and is decorated with thousands of pink and red hearts to represent those who died during the pandemic.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is campaigning for the memorial wall to be made permanent - Credit: PA

The Dagenham and Rainham MP said: “This site of remembrance, developed and created by bereaved families, is a powerful reminder of human cost of the pandemic.

“Many of my constituents, like thousands across the country, have suffered immense loss during this past year.

“My thoughts are with all those grieving loved ones and with our healthcare staff who have worked tirelessly to save so many lives.

“I am proud to support this campaign to secure the future of the Covid Memorial Wall and will continue to work with bereaved families to ensure their voices and wishes are heard.”

People can draw a heart on the wall to remember loved ones - Credit: PA

The organisation behind the wall, Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, began the campaign in March this year.

Co-founder Matt Fowler said: “The Memorial Wall has brought many thousands of bereaved families across the country together in ways that we could never have imagined, it’s been utterly overwhelming.

“We’ll never get back the people we’ve lost, but having a shared space for our collective memory, to share our loss and our love, has meant so much.

“It is unthinkable that the wall would be taken down, when it is so important to so many.

“Seeing this support from MPs across Parliament for it to be made permanent has been heartening, and we sincerely hope the prime minister will join them.”



