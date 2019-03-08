Search

Police thank Havering residents for getting behind Respect the Police Week campaign

PUBLISHED: 12:00 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:02 25 July 2019

Police give kids security stickers

Police give kids security stickers

Archant

The Recorder is proud this week to back a resident campaign calling on all of us to do more to show our local police some respect.

As your local newspaper we have a duty to keep you updated on all the things that are happening across this borough - from council meetings to charity launches and, of course, the latest crime reports or results from the courts.

What can sometimes be missed in our coverage of those last two issues is the good work being done by our police officers day in, day out.

They are an easy resource to take for granted, but at one time or another over the course of our lives - unless you really are incredibly lucky - you're going to find yourself needing their help.

The East Area Command's Ch Insp Lisa Butterfield would like to say thank you to all those residents who this week backed the campaign.

She told the Recorder: "East Area police really welcome Respect the Police week!

"Policing is tough on most days, as often we are responding to people in despair at some form of loss or crisis.

"If you see or hear from an officer this week - or any week - please remember that keeping someone safe and well will be at the core of what they are doing; whether that be keeping our streets safe, reassuring victims of crime, or safeguarding people.

"A 'hello', 'thank you' or 'how are you?' goes a long way to making a difficult day a little better."

Most Read

Builder leaves customers with half-built ‘garden rooms’ and thousands of pounds out of pocket

The unfinished extension has cost Alan Street £44,775 to date. Picture: Polly Hancock

Romford Dogs planning grand reopening night to celebrate completion of stadium’s £10m upgrade works

Stadia Manager Karen McMillan shows the Romford Recorder around the work taking place on the Romford Stadium.

Tributes for beloved Brentwood coach and founder of Romford’s Byron Red Star FC

Norman French, founder of Romford's Byron Red Star FC, carried the Olympic Torch through the streets of Rainham in 2012. Picture: Nina French

The Havering Hoard: Museum of London hoping to purchase all 453 Bronze Age objects discovered at Rainham gravel works

A set of Bronze Age composite rings dating back to 1300-1150BC. Picture: York Museums Trust/ Creative Commons

Man arrested for drink driving after car crashes in Romford

A man was arrested for drink driving following a collision in Western Road on Saturday, July 20. Picture: Alfred Roberto

