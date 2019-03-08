Police thank Havering residents for getting behind Respect the Police Week campaign

Police give kids security stickers Archant

The Recorder is proud this week to back a resident campaign calling on all of us to do more to show our local police some respect.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

As your local newspaper we have a duty to keep you updated on all the things that are happening across this borough - from council meetings to charity launches and, of course, the latest crime reports or results from the courts.

What can sometimes be missed in our coverage of those last two issues is the good work being done by our police officers day in, day out.

They are an easy resource to take for granted, but at one time or another over the course of our lives - unless you really are incredibly lucky - you're going to find yourself needing their help.

You may also want to watch:

The East Area Command's Ch Insp Lisa Butterfield would like to say thank you to all those residents who this week backed the campaign.

She told the Recorder: "East Area police really welcome Respect the Police week!

"Policing is tough on most days, as often we are responding to people in despair at some form of loss or crisis.

"If you see or hear from an officer this week - or any week - please remember that keeping someone safe and well will be at the core of what they are doing; whether that be keeping our streets safe, reassuring victims of crime, or safeguarding people.

"A 'hello', 'thank you' or 'how are you?' goes a long way to making a difficult day a little better."