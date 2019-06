Havering Police need public's help finding missing Romford man

Havering Police are searching for Greg Turner, who is missing from Romford. Picture: Havering MPS Archant

Havering Police are appealing for the public's help in tracing a man who has gone missing from Romford.

If you have seen Greg Turner, pictured above, please contact 101 as soon as possible.