News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Havering parking permits set to move online

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 10:00 AM February 25, 2021   
Havering Town Hall

Havering Town Hall - Credit: Ken Mears

Parking permits in Havering are set to be issued online as part of a "more secure, more reliable" system.

Cabinet members approved moving away from paper permits to virtual ones, with all applications taking place online from spring.

A council spokesperson said it expects all permits to be replaced by the virtual system by the end of spring next year.

The virtual permits are electronic and can be identified by officers using a registration number plate scanner.

Paper versions of visitor permits will still be available, which can be activated by app, online or over the phone.

You may also want to watch:

The spokesperson said: "The new system is more secure, more reliable and enables residents to take control of their own permits and visitor permits in their own time at their leisure."

Councillor Osman Dervish, cabinet member for environment, added: “By moving away from paper based permits to virtual permits, it will enable us to provide a better, less costly and more environmental-friendly service."

Most Read

  1. 1 Lidl to submit a planning application for a Rainham store
  2. 2 Shielding pensioner 'gobsmacked' after being hit with littering fine
  3. 3 Havering MPs react to Covid roadmap plan
  1. 4 Planes can't take off, but new businesses can - pilot swaps cockpit for coffee
  2. 5 Councillor criticises council decision to remove automated public toilets
  3. 6 Funding raised for nurseries and daycare centres
  4. 7 What are the 4 stages of easing coronavirus restrictions?
  5. 8 Cranham home damaged after fire caused by 'hot works', brigade says
  6. 9 Upminster killer boasted about hacking teen to death with machete in street
  7. 10 St Helens Court petitions for more residents only parking spaces
Havering Council
Havering News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Marion Zargel has her Covid vaccination at Vi and John Rubens House

Coronavirus

More Redbridge and Havering people vaccinated than anywhere else in east...

Victoria Munro, Local Democracy Reporting Service

Logo Icon
Volunteers at Havering vaccination centre during Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus

Havering welcomes more than 400 new vaccine volunteers in one month

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Harold Hill Deer Aid group angry at development plans passed by Havering Council

Environment

Harold Hill aid group says development plans will ruin deerly loved area

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Dr Anil Mehta administers a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine to a homeless person at YMCA Romford.

Coronavirus

Homeless people receive Covid vaccine at YMCA Romford

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus