Havering parking permits set to move online

Published: 10:00 AM February 25, 2021

Parking permits in Havering are set to be issued online as part of a "more secure, more reliable" system.

Cabinet members approved moving away from paper permits to virtual ones, with all applications taking place online from spring.

A council spokesperson said it expects all permits to be replaced by the virtual system by the end of spring next year.

The virtual permits are electronic and can be identified by officers using a registration number plate scanner.

Paper versions of visitor permits will still be available, which can be activated by app, online or over the phone.

The spokesperson said: "The new system is more secure, more reliable and enables residents to take control of their own permits and visitor permits in their own time at their leisure."

Councillor Osman Dervish, cabinet member for environment, added: “By moving away from paper based permits to virtual permits, it will enable us to provide a better, less costly and more environmental-friendly service."