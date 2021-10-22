Havering orchestra appoints new leader ahead of postponed Beethoven concert
Havering Concert Orchestra (HCO) has announced a new leader ahead of its upcoming Belated Birthday Beethoven concert.
Sandy Thompson will take over from Maddie Chitty, who has stood down from her role but will continue playing with the orchestra.
The new appointee has played the violin since the age of eight and enjoys a varied career performing with orchestras, chamber groups and a band called Thallo.
Having trained at the Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance with distinguished violinist Diana Cummings and also receiving coaching from members of professional orchestra’s such as the BBC Symphony Orchestra, Sandy is well-equipped for her new role.
She will join HCO for its upcoming autumn concert, Belated Birthday Beethoven, which was postponed last year due to Covid.
HCO is an amateur adult orchestra which has played for over 50 years in the borough of Havering and the surrounding areas.
The concert will celebrate German composer Beethoven’s 250th birthday by playing symphonies.
It will be held on November 20 at 7.30pm at the Frances Bardsley Academy on Brentwood Road.
Tickets can be purchased at the https://www.hcoweb.co.uk/