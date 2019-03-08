Search

Havering gears up for a summer of cycle fun

PUBLISHED: 10:00 25 July 2019

Havering has joined forces with Cycle Confident to offer free cycle training across the borough this summer. Picture: Havering Council

Havering has joined forces with Cycle Confident to offer free cycle training across the borough this summer. Picture: Havering Council

It's time to get on your bike as Havering joins forces with Cycle Confident to offer free cycle training across the borough this summer.

From Monday, July 29 until the end of August, people can take part in a host of cycling activities at Bikewise hubs in Myplace in Dagnam Park Drive and the Rainham Village Primary School in Upminster Road South.

The programme offers training for all ages and abilities - from learning-to-ride sessions for children to bike maintenance workshops.

There will also be Bikewise hubs in the Essex Wildlife Trust Valley Visitor Centre in Hornchurch Country Park, Thames Chase Forest Trust in Pike Lane, Upminster and Coopers' Company & Coborn School in St Mary's Labe, Upminster.

Councillor Osman Dervish, cabinet member for environment, said: "It's fantastic to be working with Cycle Confident again to bring this programme to the five cycle hubs across the borough so that residents of all ages can learn cycle safety and bike repair skills.

"Not only is cycling a great opportunity to get fit, it's a fun sport that people can enjoy on their own or with family and friends."

To book places at any of the hubs, call Cycle Confident on 0203 031 6730 or email contact@cycleconfident.com

Visit cycleconfident.com/sponsors/havering.

