Insurer names UK's top 20 car theft hotspots

Published: 2:33 PM July 14, 2021 Updated: 4:18 PM July 14, 2021

Ford Fiesta, Ford Focus and the Vauxhall Corsa were found to be the most common models stolen. - Credit: PA

Havering sits at number 18 in the UK’s top 20 vehicle theft hotspots, according to data released by Co-op Insurance.

Alongside Havering, Barking and Dagenham sits at number 17 for frequency of theft insurance claims made to that particular insurer, but sitting at number one is Lambeth.

The borough of Kensington and Chelsea is in second place on the list, which is based on four years’ worth of claims.

Common makes and models of targeted cars are also included in the report; it found Ford Fiestas were the most likely to be stolen, followed by the Ford Focus and Vauxhall Corsa.

Within the top ten most stolen cars, Land Rover Evoque sits at number six and the Mercedes-Ben C-class at number nine.

The data suggests it is the less expensive vehicles which are favoured by thieves.

A prime spot for car crimes in Romford is Queen’s Hospital, which has seen 12 reported in six months, followed by Mercury Gardens, with seven.

Paul Evans, head of motor insurance at Co-op Insurance, said: “We’re passionate about helping car owners to keep their vehicles safe – they can do this by researching car crime levels in their own area and also by following some simple steps that will deter a thief.

“People with smaller and perhaps less expensive cars need to be aware that these motor vehicles are hot property for car thieves."

Co-op's top tips to help drivers beat car thieves include thinking before you park, putting wheels at an angle, investing in deterrents such as a visible steering lock and manually checking that car doors are closed.

It also advised people to not leave enticing objects in visible places, switching off the engine, lock the car door when paying for petrol and be aware of the surroundings.

Co-op has launched a Park Smart interactive tool, which shows vehicle theft hotspots on an interactive colour coded map.