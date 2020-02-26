Search

Romford and Gidea Park students elected to represent Havering's youth as Members of Youth Parliament

PUBLISHED: 17:00 26 February 2020

Newly-elected MYP Aliyyah Gbadamosi, councillor Robert Benham, Mayor of Havering, cllr Michael Deon Burton and cllr Robert Benham. Picture: Havering Council

Newly-elected MYP Aliyyah Gbadamosi, councillor Robert Benham, Mayor of Havering, cllr Michael Deon Burton and cllr Robert Benham. Picture: Havering Council

Archant

Two students have been elected as Havering's new Members of the UK Youth Parliament (MYP) after campaigning to become the voice of the borough's youth.

Ronny Whetton, 15, from The Royal Liberty School was chosen to represent the youth of Havering in the UK Youth Parliament. Picture: Havering Council

This year six candidates for MYP received more than 6,850 votes after campaigning across 14 secondary schools in Havering for votes.

It was announced at Romford Town Hall on Tuesday, February 25, that Aliyyah Gbadamosi, 16, from St Edward's Church of England Academy, and Ronny Whetton, 15, from The Royal Liberty School, were chosen to represent the youth of Havering in the UK Youth Parliament.

Winning candidate Aliyyah Gbadamosi, said: "I'm so excited and feel so blessed to have this opportunity.

"I want to increase opportunities and knowledge for students in Havering, and to help increase awareness of youth facilities to help in the reduction of knife crime.

Aliyyah Gbadamosi, 16, from St Edward's Church of England Academy has been elected to represent the youth of Havering in the UK Youth Parliament. Picture: Havering Council

"Thank you to everyone who voted for putting your trust in me."

Ronny Whetton added: "This has been such a great process, I've learnt so much and I'm ecstatic.

"I want to use my term to focus on my three pledges; the environment, campaigning for a curriculum for life, and push for votes for 16-year-olds so the 1.5 million 16 and 17-years-olds in the UK can have a say on their future."

New and former Havering MYPs with the Mayor of Havering, councillor Michael Deon Burton. Picture: Havering Council

Outgoing members Emily Thompson and Sila Urgulu joined councillor Michael Deon Burton, Mayor of Havering, in announcing the winning candidates.

Cllr Robert Benham, cabinet member for education, children and families, said: "It is brilliant to see so many young people actively engaged in politics and democracy, taking the time to discuss and debate the issues that are important to them and their peers.

"The world around us is changing so quickly that it is vital we listen to the young voices in our community.

"I'd like to wish our new Members of Youth Parliament the very best of luck for their future and thank everyone who took the time to vote in this election."

Once elected, MYPs organise events and projects, run campaigns and influence decision makers on the issues that matter most to young people in Havering.

Most Read

Harold Wood crash: Brentwood man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving

Police are appealing for anyone with any dashcam footage or who saw a fatal car crash in Squirrels Heath Road on Thursday afternoon to come forward. Picture: PA

Dedicated areas in place at Queen’s and King George Hospitals to treat suspected coronavirus cases

Queen's Hospital, flagship hospital of the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust. Picture: Steve Poston

IBS sufferer accuses Collier Row Costa Coffee of discrimination after toilet mishap left him ‘publicly humiliated’

The toilet mishap happened at the Costa Coffee in Collier Row Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after car overturns in Hornchurch crash

Upper Rainham Road was closed by police officers briefly after a car crash on Sunday morning. Picture: Google Maps

‘It was complete chaos’: Harold Wood residents share their disbelief at fatal eight-car crash

Police are appealing for anyone with any dashcam footage or who saw a fatal car crash in Squirrels Heath Road on Thursday afternoon to come forward. Picture: PA

