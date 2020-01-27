Havering Neighbourhood Watch shares safety tips with The Mercury's breakfast club

Havering's Neighbourhood Watch met with residents to share safety tips and highlight the dangers of phone and door-to-door scams.

The Mercury Shopping Centre's breakfast club welcomed Michael Kilian and Mike Winter from the Havering Neighbourhood Watch Association, and Romford Police dedicated ward officer Sue Sullivan and councillor Judith Holt to the Della Continental cafe to talk about the importance of safety.

The team also reminded the breakfast club that all residents are entitled to a full safety check of their property when they make an appointment at Romford Police Station in Main Road.

Gemma and Karen from the Mercury team said: "It's great to highlight to our members that community support is out there and that you need to speak up to the police, family member or friend if you're a victim of fraud, we thank our local Havering Neighbourhood Watch team and police for talking to our members today."

The Mercury Breakfast Club meets every Monday at 10am.