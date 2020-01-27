Search

Havering Neighbourhood Watch shares safety tips with The Mercury's breakfast club

PUBLISHED: 10:09 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:09 27 January 2020

Havering Neighbourhood Watch visited staff at The Mercury to share safety tips. Picture: The Mercury

Havering Neighbourhood Watch visited staff at The Mercury to share safety tips. Picture: The Mercury

Archant

Havering's Neighbourhood Watch met with residents to share safety tips and highlight the dangers of phone and door-to-door scams.

The Mercury Shopping Centre's breakfast club welcomed Michael Kilian and Mike Winter from the Havering Neighbourhood Watch Association, and Romford Police dedicated ward officer Sue  Sullivan and councillor Judith Holt to the Della Continental cafe to talk about the importance of safety.

The team also reminded the breakfast club that all residents are entitled to a full safety check of their property when they make an appointment at Romford Police Station in Main Road.

Gemma and Karen from the Mercury team said: "It's great to highlight to our members that community support is out there and that you need to speak up to the police, family member or friend if you're a victim of fraud, we thank our local Havering Neighbourhood Watch team and police for talking to our members today."

The Mercury Breakfast Club meets every Monday at 10am.

Most Read

Barking-born photographer’s stunning snap of Hornchurch Country Park could be named Essex Wildlife Trust’s photo of the year

The ‘EWT to a Tee’ award was won by Matthew Chapman’s serene image taken at Hornchurch Country Park

Firefighters rescue elderly woman from burning Romford flat

The London Fire Brigade was called to Bridport Avenue just off Justsums Lane at 11.20pm on Sunday night. Picture: Google Maps

Could you manage one of Romford’s oldest pubs after £100,000 refurbishment?

The Lamb pub in the market place

‘The time has come to shut up shop’: Beloved Cranham hairdressers to close after 23 years

Broadway Hairdressers will close on Sunday after 23 years. Picture: Google Maps

Jailed: ‘Shameless’ Rainham fraudster lived life of luxury while dodging council tax and claiming £50,000 in benefits

Benefit cheat David Richards called one boat Well Dodgey. Picture: Havering Council

