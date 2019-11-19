Search

League tables name Havering the best council in London

PUBLISHED: 12:07 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:07 19 November 2019

Havering Town Hall

Havering has been named the best council in London and the south east of England for delivering outcomes that make a real difference to residents' lives.

According to the annual Which Councils Are Best? report from IMPOWER, Havering is the 5th best council in England and number one in London for using resources in the most effective way.

The IMPOWER Index focuses on the outcome value that councils achieve for every pound that they invest in seven areas.

These include children's social care, older people, all age disability, housing and homelessness, and waste and recycling.

Havering Council and others in the Top 10 list achieve greater than average outcomes from a less than average spend per head.

Andrew Blake-Herbert chief executive of Havering Council, said: "We're delighted that Havering Council has been recognised as London's most efficient council for the second year running.

"The IMPOWER report shows that our residents continue to receive excellent value for money on the things that make a real difference to their lives.

"This is more than keeping our streets clean and safe, collecting rubbish on a weekly basis and maintaining our roads.

"It is also about providing life changing support and care to our young, older and most vulnerable residents.

"The report shows that there is much to be proud of but we are far from complacent.

"There are lots of areas where we need to improve. At a time when resources are so tight, we need to make sure that every penny is spent in the most effective way."

To read the full report visit impower.co.uk/insights/which-councils-are-best-2019.

