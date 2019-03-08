Search

Havering Music School pupils join the London Symphony Orchestra for midsummer concert in Trafalgar Square

PUBLISHED: 16:00 02 July 2019

Havering Music School students Erin and Joel performed with the London Orchestra in Trafalgar Square on Sunday, June 30. Picture: Doug Peters/PA

Havering Music School students Erin and Joel performed with the London Orchestra in Trafalgar Square on Sunday, June 30. Picture: Doug Peters/PA

Two young pupils from Havering Music School performed with the prestigious London Symphony Orchestra before an audience of more than 7,000 people.

Havering Music School students Erin and Joel performed with the London Orchestra in Trafalgar Square on Sunday, June 30. Picture: Doug Peters/PAHavering Music School students Erin and Joel performed with the London Orchestra in Trafalgar Square on Sunday, June 30. Picture: Doug Peters/PA

As part of the London Symphony Orchestra's (LSO) On Track programme, Erin Elonge 13, and Joel Elonge, 8, played with the orchestra and prominent conductor Sir Simon Rattle in Trafalgar Square on Sunday, June 30.

The siblings attend Havering Music School in The Walk, Hornchurch and they both play the double-bass.

Speaking about the opportunity, Joel said: "It was hard at first but I have improved and I feel much more confident.

"I have learned a lot of new skills like strumming using my bow to hit the strings."

Erin added: "Working with LSO Next Generation Project has taught me many things such as how to feel the music and get in touch with what you are playing.

"These skills will definitely stay with me in the future and I'm grateful for that".

