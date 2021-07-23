Havering Museum reopens for the first time in 16 months
- Credit: Chantelle Billson
Havering Museum in Romford has reopened its doors to welcome back guests for the first time in 16 months.
Having opened at 11am today (Friday, July 23) for the first time since March 2020, the museum is currently presenting an exhibit called 10 years of Havering Museum, which looks back at the objects that have been collected in the last decade.
Chair of the volunteer-run museum, Peter Stewart, 75, said he looks forward to welcoming guests back.
He said: “Among the exhibitions planned we are excited to have part of the Havering Hoard bronze-age coming to the museum later this year.”
The Havering bronze-age hoard is the largest to ever be discovered in London, according to the Dockland’s Museum of London where it is currently exhibited.
Peter also shared that the front of the museum will be getting a revamp, with improvements made to the front of the windows to “make it look sharper”.
Admission, which includes all exhibitions, is £3.00 and £2.50 for concessions.
The museum will be open two days a week on Wednesdays and Fridays from 11am to 5pm.
