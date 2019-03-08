Havering Museum launches Rom Skatepark exhibition celebrating its 40-year history

An exhibition on the borough’s famous skatepark has launched.

Visitors gathered at the Havering Museum, North Street, Romford, last weekend, to celebrate the Rom Skatepark exhibition’s opening, marking its 40-year history.

Romford MP Andrew Rosindell launched the display which features BMX bikes, skateboards and the story of the park is told through pictures and a 20 minute film charting its history.

Director of the museum Ellen Owen said: “The exhibition has brought together young and older people together with a common interest in skating and BMX riding.

“A truly magnificent piece of urban art, which is featured in the exhibition, is the skateboard showcase in the foyer.

“Chloe, Callum, Sol, Jenson, Jamie and Mark, aged between 13 and 16 years old, from The Far Academy built the showcase and used donated skateboards to decorate the case and share the history of Rom.

“What was really inspiring was that the majority of the attendees headed over to the park to jump on their boards to relive their skating days.”

The exhibition is on from Saturday, March 23, to Saturday, April 6.

