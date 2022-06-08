Havering MPs have shed light on how, and why, they voted during Monday night's secret Tory ballot on the leadership of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

A vote was called after Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, announced he had received enough letters of no confidence in the prime minister to hold a ballot.

Mr Johnson won the vote with 59 per cent of those cast in favour of keeping him on against 41pc voting to remove him, although questions remain about his future in the role.

Both of Havering’s Conservative MPs, Julia Lopez (Hornchurch and Upminster) and Andrew Rosindell (Romford), voted in favour of maintaining the current leadership.

Mr Rosindell said while the Sue Gray Report highlighted issues around the work culture at Number 10, a "sense of proportion” is required “in our assessment of his actions”.

He added: “I supported the prime minister yesterday evening in the confidence vote. Boris Johnson is the prime minister who got Brexit done and delivered us an 80-seat majority at the general election in 2019.

“As prime minister, he has successfully delivered Brexit, delivered more police on our street (ahead of time) and put in place a plan for immigration with our Rwanda deal.

“We must now all focus on the job at hand and getting on with the public’s priorities which Boris was elected to do two and a half years ago.”

Ms Lopez also supported Mr Johnson, tweeting ahead of the vote how she was “backing the PM”.

She added that a "united Conservative focus" is needed to "focus on growth, lower tax & ppl's [sic] priorities".

For constituents asking about vote, I’m backing PM tonight. Country’s been through v tough 2 years, no doubt. Immediate support for recovery & cost of living’s been vital but also need united Conservative focus on growth, lower tax & ppl’s priorities - as committed in PM’s letter pic.twitter.com/I87TcZ4nJx — Julia Lopez MP (@JuliaLopezMP) June 6, 2022

However, Ms Lopez did not respond to a request to comment further on her decision.

Jon Cruddas, Labour MP for Dagenham and Rainham, while not able to take part in the vote, said the result shows the Tories are “hopelessly divided”.

“The outcome of the vote of confidence in the prime minister from his own Conservative MPs shows that and fatally undermines his ability to carry on," Mr Cruddas said.

“That 41pc of Tory MPs have no confidence in their own prime minister's ability to lead this country demonstrates this government is running on borrowed time."