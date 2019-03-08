Brexit proposals: How did Havering’s MPs vote?

L-R: Rainham and Dagenham MP Jon Cruddas, Hornchurch and Upminster MP Julia Lopez and Romford MP Andrew Rosindell have expressed their concerns about the prime minister's Brexit withdrawal agreement.

MPs in Havering have joined their Westminster colleagues in voting on eight proposals for the next steps in the Brexit process.

Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas, Hornchurch and Upminster MP Julia Lopez and Romford MP Andrew Rosindell voted on a series of Brexit proposals on Wednesday, March 27.

None of the proposals received a majority of parliamentary support.

Mrs Lopez said: “I believe from discussions I have had within trade committee, at the WTO and with people in the EU that in a No Deal scenario there would be a range of side agreements and deals that would effectively give us a standstill on a number of issues for at least nine months, and that in areas where agreement could not be found, the government would be able to support those businesses and producers most badly affected by changes to WTO tariffs either by targeted financial support or tax reductions that would make the UK a more globally attractive business environment.

“For many Leave voters, their choice was about restoring our ability fully to govern ourselves, improving democratic accountability, ending free movement and expanding trading opportunities with growing non-EU markets.

“To sign up to a customs union and/or single market would be contrary to the manifesto upon which I stood in 2017 and would not, in my view, fulfil the referendum result.

“As I suggested to the prime minister during a recent statement, I am now profoundly worried for our democracy that in seeking to limit MPs’ choices either to an agreement that ties us to the EU without a clear end, an extension of this corrosive period of limbo, or a second public vote, parliament is contriving to deny those whom we serve any option that honours the 2016 vote.”

After the votes were made, Romford MP Mr Rosindell tweeted: “I have just voted against the Statutory Instrument to delay the UK’s exit from the European Union - Britain should leave on 29th March 2019 as planned - there should be no delay to Brexit!”

Rainham and Dagenham’s Labour MP Mr Cruddas told the Recorder: “I originally voted to trigger Article 50 and I have consistently sought to honour the referendum result in line with most of my constituents wishes.

“I have voted against the prime minister’s deal twice due to the appalling way that this has been handled over the last few years. This should have been about what is best for the country and not just about the interests of the Tory Party.

“Last night I voted in favour of Labour’s position to get a better Brexit deal in terms of jobs, workers’ rights and the environment as well as securing a customs union and retaining access to the single market.

“I voted against no deal Brexit positions which would threaten the jobs and livelihoods of my constituents in Dagenham and Rainham. However, this changes nothing in terms of the default position to leave the EU in a few days’ time.

“Finally, I voted against the second referendum amendment and against revoking Article 50, as I don’t think we should vote to cancel Brexit and the result of the referendum.”

