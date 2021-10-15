Havering's MPs mourn fatal stabbing of Sir David Amess

Published: 3:59 PM October 15, 2021

Conservative MP Sir David Amess has lost his life after being stabbed today - October 15 - at a constituency surgery. - Credit: PA

Havering's MPs are in a state of shock over the sudden loss of Sir David Amess.

The Tory MP for Southend West was fatally stabbed this afternoon (October 15) while holding a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea.

Essex Police confirmed the 69-year-old father of five died at the scene at the Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. A knife was recovered at the scene by officers.

Romford MP Andrew Rosindell's office issued a statement: "Andrew is in a state of shock and grief at this appalling news.

"Sir David was a close friend of Andrew's and was in Romford as recently as August for Andrew's 20th anniversary celebration. He will be making a statement shortly."

Conservative colleague Julia Lopez described Sir David as "a gentle person, a kind person, someone who gave his life in service".

The representative for Hornchurch and Upminster wrote: "His death in that service is not only an unacceptable attack on an innocent man but on our democracy.

"I pray for his family and for his constituency team at this unspeakably awful time."

Chair of the Romford Conservative Association, Havering councillor Judith Holt, said "everyone in the Romford Conservative Association is horrified and deeply grieved" to hear the news.

"David was a wonderful friend and supporter of Andrew Rosindell MP and all in Romford," she said.

"He served his constituents in Essex with devotion and loyalty for almost 40 years and was a true British patriot.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and colleagues at this dreadful time."

Brendan Cox, widower of Labour MP Jo Cox who was murdered in an attack in 2016, described the stabbing as "as cowardly as it gets".

He tweeted: "Attacking our elected representatives is an attack on democracy itself. There is no excuse, no justification. It is as cowardly as it gets."

Essex Police confirmed officers were called to reports of a stabbing just after 12.05pm today (October 15).

An Essex Police spokesperson said: "We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the wider public."