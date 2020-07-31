Havering schools set for significant funding boost next year

Havering schools are set to enjoy a funding boost next year, as part of a new package agreed between education minister Gavin Williamson and MPs. Picture: Gareth Fuller/ PA images PA Wire/PA Images

Schools in Hornchurch, Upminster and Romford are set for a funding boost of almost four per cent next year.

Hornchurch and Upminster MP Julia Lopez has responded to the news that local schools are set to enjoy a 4% funding increase next year. Picture: Julia Lopez MP Hornchurch and Upminster MP Julia Lopez has responded to the news that local schools are set to enjoy a 4% funding increase next year. Picture: Julia Lopez MP

The pledge — part of a government package set to benefit every school in the country — means that those in the Hornchurch and Upminster constituency will receive £93,597,483 for 2021-22, an average increase of 4.2pc.

Romford schools will receive £72,904,192; that 3.4pc jump gives the two constituencies an average boost of 3.8pc.

In money terms, this equates to each primary school in Hornchurch and Upminster getting at least £4,000 per pupil, with secondary schools receiving at least £5,150 per pupil.

Romford primary schools will receive a minimum of £4,569; secondary schools £6,170.

Hornchurch and Upminster MP Julia Lopez said: “I am delighted to see the government confirm this second year of increased funding. It has been an exceptionally difficult time for school-aged children and their families, and I know that many parents are anxious about the impact on their child’s learning.”

Mrs Lopez’s delight is shared by Conservative colleague — and Romford MP — Andrew Rosindell, who said: “Having lived in the area all my life I know all the schools in Romford well, and I know that our excellent teachers and pupils will be thrilled that more money is coming their way.”

A £1bn “catch up” fund has also been included in the package to help education recover from the disruption caused by coronavirus.

Percentage increases are set to vary according to school; in Hornchurch and Upminster, the biggest jump — 6.4pc — will be seen at Upminster’s St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School.

In Romford, the Squirrels Heath Junior School in Gidea Park will enjoy the biggest individual boost of 5pc.

No school, in either constituency, will have a less than 2pc increase.

Two additional strands of funding have also been promised.

Romford MP Andrew Rosindell has reacted happily to the news that every school in his constituency is due to receive extra funding next year. Picture: UK Parliament Romford MP Andrew Rosindell has reacted happily to the news that every school in his constituency is due to receive extra funding next year. Picture: UK Parliament

The first is a new £350million national tutoring programme for disadvantaged students; the second a 10pc increase in high needs funding next year.

In a letter to MPs confirming the funding, education secretary Gavin Williamson said: “The government is more committed than ever to its mission to level up opportunity and transform the lives and prospects of a generation.”