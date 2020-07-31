Search

Advanced search

Havering schools set for significant funding boost next year

PUBLISHED: 07:00 03 August 2020

Havering schools are set to enjoy a funding boost next year, as part of a new package agreed between education minister Gavin Williamson and MPs. Picture: Gareth Fuller/ PA images

Havering schools are set to enjoy a funding boost next year, as part of a new package agreed between education minister Gavin Williamson and MPs. Picture: Gareth Fuller/ PA images

PA Wire/PA Images

Schools in Hornchurch, Upminster and Romford are set for a funding boost of almost four per cent next year.

Hornchurch and Upminster MP Julia Lopez has responded to the news that local schools are set to enjoy a 4% funding increase next year. Picture: Julia Lopez MPHornchurch and Upminster MP Julia Lopez has responded to the news that local schools are set to enjoy a 4% funding increase next year. Picture: Julia Lopez MP

The pledge — part of a government package set to benefit every school in the country — means that those in the Hornchurch and Upminster constituency will receive £93,597,483 for 2021-22, an average increase of 4.2pc.

Romford schools will receive £72,904,192; that 3.4pc jump gives the two constituencies an average boost of 3.8pc.

In money terms, this equates to each primary school in Hornchurch and Upminster getting at least £4,000 per pupil, with secondary schools receiving at least £5,150 per pupil.

Romford primary schools will receive a minimum of £4,569; secondary schools £6,170.

Hornchurch and Upminster MP Julia Lopez said: “I am delighted to see the government confirm this second year of increased funding. It has been an exceptionally difficult time for school-aged children and their families, and I know that many parents are anxious about the impact on their child’s learning.”

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Lopez’s delight is shared by Conservative colleague — and Romford MP — Andrew Rosindell, who said: “Having lived in the area all my life I know all the schools in Romford well, and I know that our excellent teachers and pupils will be thrilled that more money is coming their way.”

A £1bn “catch up” fund has also been included in the package to help education recover from the disruption caused by coronavirus.

Percentage increases are set to vary according to school; in Hornchurch and Upminster, the biggest jump — 6.4pc — will be seen at Upminster’s St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School.

In Romford, the Squirrels Heath Junior School in Gidea Park will enjoy the biggest individual boost of 5pc.

No school, in either constituency, will have a less than 2pc increase.

Two additional strands of funding have also been promised.

Romford MP Andrew Rosindell has reacted happily to the news that every school in his constituency is due to receive extra funding next year. Picture: UK ParliamentRomford MP Andrew Rosindell has reacted happily to the news that every school in his constituency is due to receive extra funding next year. Picture: UK Parliament

The first is a new £350million national tutoring programme for disadvantaged students; the second a 10pc increase in high needs funding next year.

In a letter to MPs confirming the funding, education secretary Gavin Williamson said: “The government is more committed than ever to its mission to level up opportunity and transform the lives and prospects of a generation.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Havering schools set for significant funding boost next year

Havering schools are set to enjoy a funding boost next year, as part of a new package agreed between education minister Gavin Williamson and MPs. Picture: Gareth Fuller/ PA images

Heritage: The history of Havering’s parks

Langtons Gardens in Hornchurch. Picture: Ken Mears

Where can you eat half price in Havering this August?

Eat Out to Help Out scheme is running this August. Picture: Ken Mears

Second coronavirus wave likely to hit Havering’s out of town areas hardest, map shows

Havering has more at-risk factors that make it most likely to suffer disproportionate infections and hospital demand, if an outbreak occurs, than the national average. Picture: Oxford University

Firefighters tackling Rainham grass fire

Eight fire engines are tackling the blaze at Launders Lane, Rainham. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Havering schools set for significant funding boost next year

Havering schools are set to enjoy a funding boost next year, as part of a new package agreed between education minister Gavin Williamson and MPs. Picture: Gareth Fuller/ PA images

Heritage: The history of Havering’s parks

Langtons Gardens in Hornchurch. Picture: Ken Mears

Where can you eat half price in Havering this August?

Eat Out to Help Out scheme is running this August. Picture: Ken Mears

Second coronavirus wave likely to hit Havering’s out of town areas hardest, map shows

Havering has more at-risk factors that make it most likely to suffer disproportionate infections and hospital demand, if an outbreak occurs, than the national average. Picture: Oxford University

Firefighters tackling Rainham grass fire

Eight fire engines are tackling the blaze at Launders Lane, Rainham. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, August 3

Ashleigh Barty

‘Money Matters’ advice for clubs and leagues

Clubs can get financial tips and advice from a series of free podcasts

Havering schools set for significant funding boost next year

Havering schools are set to enjoy a funding boost next year, as part of a new package agreed between education minister Gavin Williamson and MPs. Picture: Gareth Fuller/ PA images

Browne gives Essex backbone but Kent keep control

Essex batsman Nick Browne (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

O’Sullivan launches World Championship bid in style

Ronnie O'Sullivan lines up a shot (pic Nigel French/PA)