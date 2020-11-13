Shop Local: Havering MPs back Recorder campaign to support independent businesses

Havering MPs Andrew Rosindell, Julia Lopez and Jon Cruddas are supporting the Recorder's Shop Local campaign. Pictures: Andrew Rosindell, Julia Lopez and Andrew Achilleos as above

Havering MPs have given their backing to the Recorder’s Shop Local campaign.

In recent weeks, we have been featuring independent businesses across the borough in a bid to encourage people to support them during the pandemic.

Conservatives Andrew Rosindell and Julia Lopez, as well as Labour’s Jon Cruddas, have thrown their weight behind our initiative.

Mr Rosindell, who represents the Romford constituency, said: “I have lived in Romford all my life and one of the most wonderful things about our town is the sense of community that exists.

“We are an historic Essex market town, with many local people who are self-employed, entrepreneurs, small business owners and shop keepers.

“It is local business that contributes so much to the success of our community and provide employment for local people.”

He expressed concern over the ability of local shops to compete with large businesses and added: “Local businesses make an area feel like home – the independent butcher who knows exactly how you like your meat, the florist where you get flowers for your mum’s birthday, or the newsagent who greets you with a smile when you pick up your newspaper.

“We cannot allow our local businesses to go to the wall. I’ll be redoubling my efforts to shop local over the coming months. I hope everyone in Romford will do the same. Shop local to support our local businesses.”

Mr Cruddas, Rainham MP, said that the pandemic had particularly hit small, independent businesses.

He added: “I welcome the Shop Local initiative and would urge residents to consider using local shops during the pandemic to help keep small businesses afloat in these difficult times.

“Not all local shops will be able to open through this lockdown, but those that are able to comply with safety guidelines will need our support.”

Ms Lopez, Hornchurch and Upminster MP, felt that while the pandemic had seen people reconnect with their nearest town centres and independent shops, there is “no denying” it remains a challenging period for businesses.

She said: “During this difficult time, I am very happy to support the Romford Recorder’s campaign to support businesses within our local community. “I would encourage all readers to shop locally when they can, supporting local jobs and local communities.”