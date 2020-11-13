Search

Advanced search

Shop Local: Havering MPs back Recorder campaign to support independent businesses

PUBLISHED: 17:22 13 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:22 13 November 2020

Havering MPs Andrew Rosindell, Julia Lopez and Jon Cruddas are supporting the Recorder's Shop Local campaign. Pictures: Andrew Rosindell, Julia Lopez and Andrew Achilleos

Havering MPs Andrew Rosindell, Julia Lopez and Jon Cruddas are supporting the Recorder's Shop Local campaign. Pictures: Andrew Rosindell, Julia Lopez and Andrew Achilleos

as above

Havering MPs have given their backing to the Recorder’s Shop Local campaign.

Shop LocalShop Local

In recent weeks, we have been featuring independent businesses across the borough in a bid to encourage people to support them during the pandemic.

Conservatives Andrew Rosindell and Julia Lopez, as well as Labour’s Jon Cruddas, have thrown their weight behind our initiative.

Mr Rosindell, who represents the Romford constituency, said: “I have lived in Romford all my life and one of the most wonderful things about our town is the sense of community that exists.

“We are an historic Essex market town, with many local people who are self-employed, entrepreneurs, small business owners and shop keepers.

“It is local business that contributes so much to the success of our community and provide employment for local people.”

You may also want to watch:

He expressed concern over the ability of local shops to compete with large businesses and added: “Local businesses make an area feel like home – the independent butcher who knows exactly how you like your meat, the florist where you get flowers for your mum’s birthday, or the newsagent who greets you with a smile when you pick up your newspaper.

“We cannot allow our local businesses to go to the wall. I’ll be redoubling my efforts to shop local over the coming months. I hope everyone in Romford will do the same. Shop local to support our local businesses.”

Mr Cruddas, Rainham MP, said that the pandemic had particularly hit small, independent businesses.

He added: “I welcome the Shop Local initiative and would urge residents to consider using local shops during the pandemic to help keep small businesses afloat in these difficult times.

“Not all local shops will be able to open through this lockdown, but those that are able to comply with safety guidelines will need our support.”

Ms Lopez, Hornchurch and Upminster MP, felt that while the pandemic had seen people reconnect with their nearest town centres and independent shops, there is “no denying” it remains a challenging period for businesses.

She said: “During this difficult time, I am very happy to support the Romford Recorder’s campaign to support businesses within our local community. “I would encourage all readers to shop locally when they can, supporting local jobs and local communities.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Hornchurch shop forced to shut after council ruled it didn’t sell enough essential items

Best Sellers was forced to shut on Saturday (November 7). Picture: Robbie Wootton

More than 1,300 people sign petition opposing planned development near former RAF Hornchurch

Mark Smith, Violet Jones, Sheila Watts and Latifa Razzaque at a protest held before the second lockdown opposing plans for a 21-home development on land north of Cavendish Avenue, Elm Park. Picture: Mohammad Razzaque

Havering now included in early roll-out of mass Covid testing despite initial government ‘oversight’

Havering was initially missed off the list for coronavirus mass testing, despite currently having the highest infection rate in London. Picture: PA/Jane Barlow

Coronavirus in Havering now spreading at fastest rate in London

Havering recorded 234 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, (October 28 to November 3), an increase from 164.9 over a seven day period. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Shop Local: Romford restaurant owner on bouncing back after ‘devastating’ lockdown

Bunno owner Serhiy Horobets with his son Denis. Picture: Serhiy Horobets

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Hornchurch shop forced to shut after council ruled it didn’t sell enough essential items

Best Sellers was forced to shut on Saturday (November 7). Picture: Robbie Wootton

More than 1,300 people sign petition opposing planned development near former RAF Hornchurch

Mark Smith, Violet Jones, Sheila Watts and Latifa Razzaque at a protest held before the second lockdown opposing plans for a 21-home development on land north of Cavendish Avenue, Elm Park. Picture: Mohammad Razzaque

Havering now included in early roll-out of mass Covid testing despite initial government ‘oversight’

Havering was initially missed off the list for coronavirus mass testing, despite currently having the highest infection rate in London. Picture: PA/Jane Barlow

Coronavirus in Havering now spreading at fastest rate in London

Havering recorded 234 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, (October 28 to November 3), an increase from 164.9 over a seven day period. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Shop Local: Romford restaurant owner on bouncing back after ‘devastating’ lockdown

Bunno owner Serhiy Horobets with his son Denis. Picture: Serhiy Horobets

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Shop Local: Havering MPs back Recorder campaign to support independent businesses

Havering MPs Andrew Rosindell, Julia Lopez and Jon Cruddas are supporting the Recorder's Shop Local campaign. Pictures: Andrew Rosindell, Julia Lopez and Andrew Achilleos

Eight Covid marshals deployed across Havering

Havering's Covid-19 marshals. Picture: Havering Council

Barking, Havering and Redbridge Hospitals Trust asks to re-direct donations during lockdown 2.0 to those more in need

Stacey English from King George and Queen’s Hospitals Charity with donated easter eggs. Picture: BHRUT

Residents’ families in ‘distress’ over ‘bad timing’ of Cranham nursing home closure

Cranham Court will be closing in three months. Picture: Google

Hornchurch racer Bobby Thompson ‘gutted’ to miss Brands Hatch touring car finale

Bobby Thompson has been ruled out of the touring car season finale at Brands Hatch. Picture: GKR TradePriceCars.com