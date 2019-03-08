Search

How much did your Havering MP claim in expenses last year?

PUBLISHED: 07:00 10 October 2019

The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority has revealed how much Havering MPs claimed in expenses last financial year. Picture: Parliament TV

The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority has revealed how much Havering MPs claimed in expenses last financial year. Picture: Parliament TV

Archant

MPs in Havering claimed nearly £78,000 in expenses last year according to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA).

Each year IPSA publishes information on the total amount spent by each MP for each of their budgets for the previous financial year (2018/19).

Jon Cruddas

Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas claimed a total of £29,921, spending £20,786 on office costs, £8,948 on staffing and £186 on travel.

Staffing costs dropped significantly from the year before when Mr Cruddas claimed £168,480 to cover staff costs.

Mr Cruddas claimed £186.50 to cover the cost of congestion charges - the charge for vehicles driving through central London.

He drove into the congestion charge zone seven times claiming between £20 to £41 each time.

The cost of renting his offices totalled £4,500 for the year.

Julia Lopez

Hornchurch and Upminster MP Julia Lopez claimed a total of £21,038 spending £20,668 on office costs, £78 on miscellaneous expenses and £292.39 on travel.

Like other MPs, staffing costs dropped from £56,469 in 2017-18 to nothing this year.

Last year she spent £64.80 on late night taxis, £29.81 on food and drink, £38.38 on hotels (outside London) and £113.50 on public travel.

Ms Lopez spent £9,402 on renting her offices, £2,520 on furniture for her constituency office and £300 on website hosting.

Andrew Rosindell

Romford MP Andrew Rosindell claimed a total of £26,977.

He claimed £25,778 for office costs and £1,198 for travel.

Mr Rosindell spent £843 on late night taxis and £355 on public travel.

Last year he spent £156,922 on staff, however this year according to IPSA Mr Rosindell did not claim any money for staffing costs.

In 2018-19, he spent £18,000 renting his offices, £2,045 on stationery, £300 on website hosting and £1,182 on postage.

