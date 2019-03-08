Search

Havering Miniature Railway runs this weekend in aid of cancer charity

PUBLISHED: 13:00 19 July 2019

David Middleton driving his locomotive, Goliath. Picture: Paul Middleton

David Middleton driving his locomotive, Goliath. Picture: Paul Middleton

Paul Middleton

Havering Miniature Railway Club is hosting a one-off running day on Sunday with all fares going to the Macmillan Cancer Support nurses.

David Middleton, one of the founders of the club, has cancer and is showing his gratitude to Macmillan for all their support by dedicating the event to the charity.

The Havering Halt station in Lodge Farm Park, Romford, was opened in April with the help of Romford MP Andrew Rosindell and the former mayor of Havering, councillor Dilip Patel.

Run by Paul and David Middleton, the locomotives can hold up to 16 people and the Middletons have been building them for three years.

The trains run half mile tracks around Lodge Farm Park and normally only run once a month.

Rides will be on sale on Sunday, July 21 from 11am-4pm in Lodge Farm Park, Main Road.

The next monthly runs will be on August 11 and then September 8.

