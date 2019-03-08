Havering Miniature Railway Club unveils new station in Romford
PUBLISHED: 10:00 30 April 2019
Residents were invited to become train drivers for the day at a special event celebrating Havering Miniature Railway Club’s new station.
With the help of Romford MP Andrew Rosindell and the mayor of Havering, councillor Dilip Patel, Havering Miniature Railway Club unveiled a second station 'Havering Halt' in Farm Lodge Park, Romford on Sunday, April 28.
William Dadswell, chairman of the club, said: “We have a nucleus of about 20 members who have worked tirelessly to build the railway through all weathers. Much of it has been back breaking work.
“[The club is] proud of its efforts and has received much praise from visitors who come back time and time again when the trains operate.
“We think we have provided the people of Havering and visitors a little railway to be proud of.”
A plaque was also unveiled to commemorate the completion of a grant awarded by Tesco and Groundwork UK.
The money was used to convert a 40ft shipping container to resemble a country railway station under Tesco's Bags of Help scheme for local community projects.