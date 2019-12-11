Search

Havering Mind launches sparkling Christmas Land in Hornchurch

PUBLISHED: 12:00 11 December 2019

Havering Mind's Christmas Land in Harrow Lodge Park's secret garden. Picture: Havering Mind

Havering Mind's Christmas Land in Harrow Lodge Park's secret garden. Picture: Havering Mind

Archant

Hundreds of residents helped raise money for Havering's mental health charity by visiting a sparkly Christmas lights trail in Hornchurch.

Havering Mind's Christmas Land in Harrow Lodge Park's secret garden. Picture: Havering MindHavering Mind's Christmas Land in Harrow Lodge Park's secret garden. Picture: Havering Mind

Havering Mind launched its Christmas Land spectacular on Sunday, December 8.

The charity's clients and students from Havering College helped build the festive decorations and displays for the attraction which is located in Harrow Lodge's secret garden for the blind next to the Hornchurch Sports Centre.

You may also want to watch:

Ciaran White, Havering Mind events coordinator, said: "We are delighted that so many people came to our launch event.

Havering Mind's Christmas Land in Harrow Lodge Park's secret garden. Picture: Havering MindHavering Mind's Christmas Land in Harrow Lodge Park's secret garden. Picture: Havering Mind

"After a huge two week set-up it was great to see so many smiling faces and to see the children's reaction to the lights was heart-warming and made it all worth it.

"We must thank our wonderful sponsors in particular our principle sponsor the Chigwell group for making this attraction possible."

Christmas Land is open weeknights 4.30pm to 8pm and weekends 4.30pm to 8.30pm up until Christmas Eve, excluding December 12 and 18 when it will be closed.

Entry is £2.50 with all proceeds going to Havering Mind.

