Havering Mind raising money towards garden project
- Credit: Ciaran White
A mental health charity in Hornchurch is raising funds to redevelop its garden at Harrow Lodge House.
Havering Mind’s Mind Garden Project 2021 aims to create a “large useable space” which is beneficial for its service users.
The project has been launched as a result of the pandemic eradicating its usual way of operating, with face-to-face groups and activities no longer permitted.
Eighteen people have backed the project so far via Crowdfunder, raising £4,465; a total of £14,766 is the project's goal.
Once the funds have been raised, improvements - such as a surfaced deck area that can accommodate up to 20 people and a disabled accessible walkway through the garden - will be made.
You may also want to watch:
Further improvements include three seating areas, an allotment space, improved fencing to aid privacy and security and storage facilities for tools.
Havering Mind fundraising manager Ciaran White said: “This will be a fantastic opportunity for us to get the community involved in our recovery from Covid, by creating a great new space which our clients can utilise."
Most Read
- 1 Patient gets £12k in out-of-court settlement with Romford dental practice
- 2 Love Island star Kem Cetinay says Romford's Array to open 'in three weeks'
- 3 Partial solar eclipse set for our skies - but people warned of dangers
- 4 MP constituency boundaries in Havering recommended to change
- 5 Verdict: Romford father's shooting was 'lawful killing', jurors rule
- 6 People in hospital after Collier Row collision
- 7 Councillor hails junction improvement after 'years of problems'
- 8 Havering students secure places at University of Oxford summer school
- 9 Some of the best places to get fish and chips in Havering
- 10 Havering home care service awarded 'outstanding' rating
The charity aims to complete the project in September this year.
Donate to the project at https://www.spacehive.com/haveringmindgarden