Havering Mind raising money towards garden project

Published: 3:36 PM June 10, 2021 Updated: 3:40 PM June 10, 2021

The unused space that Havering Mind will redevelop. - Credit: Ciaran White

A mental health charity in Hornchurch is raising funds to redevelop its garden at Harrow Lodge House.

Havering Mind’s Mind Garden Project 2021 aims to create a “large useable space” which is beneficial for its service users.

The project has been launched as a result of the pandemic eradicating its usual way of operating, with face-to-face groups and activities no longer permitted.

Eighteen people have backed the project so far via Crowdfunder, raising £4,465; a total of £14,766 is the project's goal.

Once the funds have been raised, improvements - such as a surfaced deck area that can accommodate up to 20 people and a disabled accessible walkway through the garden - will be made.

The underutilised garden at Harrow Lodge House, in Hornchurch, will become a "beautiful new setting" for Havering Mind service users. - Credit: Ciaran White

Further improvements include three seating areas, an allotment space, improved fencing to aid privacy and security and storage facilities for tools.

Havering Mind fundraising manager Ciaran White said: “This will be a fantastic opportunity for us to get the community involved in our recovery from Covid, by creating a great new space which our clients can utilise."

The charity aims to complete the project in September this year.

Donate to the project at https://www.spacehive.com/haveringmindgarden











