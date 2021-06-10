News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Havering Mind raising money towards garden project

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 3:36 PM June 10, 2021    Updated: 3:40 PM June 10, 2021
an overgrown garden in Hornchurch

The unused space that Havering Mind will redevelop. - Credit: Ciaran White

A mental health charity in Hornchurch is raising funds to redevelop its garden at Harrow Lodge House.

Havering Mind’s Mind Garden Project 2021 aims to create a “large useable space” which is beneficial for its service users. 

The project has been launched as a result of the pandemic eradicating its usual way of operating, with face-to-face groups and activities no longer permitted.  

Eighteen people have backed the project so far via Crowdfunder, raising £4,465; a total of £14,766 is the project's goal.  

Once the funds have been raised, improvements - such as a surfaced deck area that can accommodate up to 20 people and a disabled accessible walkway through the garden - will be made. 

An overgrown garden in Hornchurch

The underutilised garden at Harrow Lodge House, in Hornchurch, will become a "beautiful new setting" for Havering Mind service users. - Credit: Ciaran White

You may also want to watch:

Further improvements include three seating areas, an allotment space, improved fencing to aid privacy and security and storage facilities for tools.  

Havering Mind fundraising manager Ciaran White said: “This will be a fantastic opportunity for us to get the community involved in our recovery from Covid, by creating a great new space which our clients can utilise."

Most Read

  1. 1 Patient gets £12k in out-of-court settlement with Romford dental practice
  2. 2 Love Island star Kem Cetinay says Romford's Array to open 'in three weeks'
  3. 3 Partial solar eclipse set for our skies - but people warned of dangers
  1. 4 MP constituency boundaries in Havering recommended to change
  2. 5 Verdict: Romford father's shooting was 'lawful killing', jurors rule
  3. 6 People in hospital after Collier Row collision
  4. 7 Councillor hails junction improvement after 'years of problems'
  5. 8 Havering students secure places at University of Oxford summer school
  6. 9 Some of the best places to get fish and chips in Havering
  7. 10 Havering home care service awarded 'outstanding' rating

The charity aims to complete the project in September this year.  

Donate to the project at https://www.spacehive.com/haveringmindgarden 




Charity
Romford News
Hornchurch News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Shops and pubs reopened last week in Romford Town Centre as Covid restrictions are eased. Picture by

Havering Council | Opinion

Andrew Rosindell: 'Time for Havering to take back control'

Andrew Rosindell MP, Romford

Logo Icon
boys jumping into a dirty lake at an obstacle course in Romford.

Mental Health

Romford teenagers raised thousands in memory of friend

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
a scarecrow version of a grand national jockey jumping over a hedge

Village scarecrow competition joint winners announced

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 09/09/15 of Queen Elizabeth II, who is to make history when she becomes the first B

Four day bank holiday confirmed for summer 2022

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus