Mind’s Havering Half Marathon is off - but do try the DIY alternative!

PUBLISHED: 15:00 05 October 2020

Runners setting off for the Havering Half Marathon in 2019. Picture: Mark Sepple

Mark Sepple

Havering Half Marathon, organised by mental health charity Havering Mind, has been cancelled.

But a virtual half marathon is being held instead this month.

The virtual event will involve runners taking part in their own personal half marathon routes during October.

Runners can get sponsorship that will help Havering Mind continue its vital work. All participants will receive a special commemorative medal and a certificate of thanks for their support.

Havering Mind events co-ordinator, councillor Ciaran White said: “Whilst this is disappointing, the worst thing to do would be to stop running!

Running, like other forms of physical activity is great for our mental wellbeing!

“Whilst we are of course gutted to not be doing the usual ‘live run’ we are really pleased to be able to offer our runners and local community this unique month long challenge!”

Last year, around 1,000 runners were welcomed to Everyone Active Abbs Cross, Abbs Cross Lane, Hornchurch.

After selling out three months prior to the event last year, the organisers had planned to increase capacity from 1,500 to 2,500 for this year’s fundraising run.

Setting off and finishing in the picturesque Harrow Lodge Park, the course which was planned for this year was going to take runners through Hornchurch and Upminster, through Hornchurch Country Park with part of the course on the road and part on pavement.

The team were going to adjust the route slightly with some extra unique and scenic routes, which now can be expected for 2021.

The annual half marathon was started in 2019.

It was the first half marathon in Havering for 25 years.

Ciaran told the Recorder in January 2019 that he hoped it would put Havering on the map

He added that it was when he completed the Brentwood Half a few years ago, when he had the idea to bring a similar kind of event to Havering.

Share pictures of your run and your route on our Facebook page and share with others your fitness challenge!

To sign up, visit: www.haveringhalfmarathon.co.uk

