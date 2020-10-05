Mind’s Havering Half Marathon is off - but do try the DIY alternative!

Runners setting off for the Havering Half Marathon in 2019. Picture: Mark Sepple Mark Sepple

Havering Half Marathon, organised by mental health charity Havering Mind, has been cancelled.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Great-grandmother Liz Preston is taking part in the Havering Half Marathon and hoping to raise funds for charity First Step last year. Picture: First Step Great-grandmother Liz Preston is taking part in the Havering Half Marathon and hoping to raise funds for charity First Step last year. Picture: First Step

But a virtual half marathon is being held instead this month.

The virtual event will involve runners taking part in their own personal half marathon routes during October.

Runners can get sponsorship that will help Havering Mind continue its vital work. All participants will receive a special commemorative medal and a certificate of thanks for their support.

Havering Mind events co-ordinator, councillor Ciaran White said: “Whilst this is disappointing, the worst thing to do would be to stop running!

More than 1000 people took part in the Havering Half Marathon last year. Picture: Mark Sepple More than 1000 people took part in the Havering Half Marathon last year. Picture: Mark Sepple

Running, like other forms of physical activity is great for our mental wellbeing!

“Whilst we are of course gutted to not be doing the usual ‘live run’ we are really pleased to be able to offer our runners and local community this unique month long challenge!”

Last year, around 1,000 runners were welcomed to Everyone Active Abbs Cross, Abbs Cross Lane, Hornchurch.

You may also want to watch:

After selling out three months prior to the event last year, the organisers had planned to increase capacity from 1,500 to 2,500 for this year’s fundraising run.

Setting off and finishing in the picturesque Harrow Lodge Park, the course which was planned for this year was going to take runners through Hornchurch and Upminster, through Hornchurch Country Park with part of the course on the road and part on pavement.

The team were going to adjust the route slightly with some extra unique and scenic routes, which now can be expected for 2021.

The annual half marathon was started in 2019.

It was the first half marathon in Havering for 25 years.

Ciaran told the Recorder in January 2019 that he hoped it would put Havering on the map

He added that it was when he completed the Brentwood Half a few years ago, when he had the idea to bring a similar kind of event to Havering.

Share pictures of your run and your route on our Facebook page and share with others your fitness challenge!

To sign up, visit: www.haveringhalfmarathon.co.uk