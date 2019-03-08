Havering Mind half marathon on the hunt for volunteers

Staff at Havering MIND preparing for the Havering Half-Marathon in October Archant

The organisers of the borough's upcoming Havering Mind half marathon are on the hunt for volunteers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Staff at Havering MIND preparing for the Havering Half-Marathon in October Staff at Havering MIND preparing for the Havering Half-Marathon in October

For the first time in 25 years there will be a half marathon in Havering on Sunday, October 6.

Havering Mind is hoping to get more than 1,000 people to take part in 13.1 mile race which sets off and finishes in the picturesque Harrow Lodge Park.

You may also want to watch:

Councillor Ciaran White, who is the event organiser and works for Havering Mind, said: "After over two years of planning it is incredible to think that the event is less then two months away.

"We want this to be a great feelgood event, which the whole community can get behind and support.

"The run is an ideal way to not only raise important funds for charity but to show how physical activity can have a positive impact on a person's mental health and wellbeing."

To find out how you can support the event as a volunteer, contact Ciaran.White@haveringmind.org.uk or call 01708 457040.