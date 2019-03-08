Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Havering Mind half marathon on the hunt for volunteers

PUBLISHED: 10:00 28 August 2019

Staff at Havering MIND preparing for the Havering Half-Marathon in October

Staff at Havering MIND preparing for the Havering Half-Marathon in October

Archant

The organisers of the borough's upcoming Havering Mind half marathon are on the hunt for volunteers.

Staff at Havering MIND preparing for the Havering Half-Marathon in OctoberStaff at Havering MIND preparing for the Havering Half-Marathon in October

For the first time in 25 years there will be a half marathon in Havering on Sunday, October 6.

Havering Mind is hoping to get more than 1,000 people to take part in 13.1 mile race which sets off and finishes in the picturesque Harrow Lodge Park.

You may also want to watch:

Councillor Ciaran White, who is the event organiser and works for Havering Mind, said: "After over two years of planning it is incredible to think that the event is less then two months away.

"We want this to be a great feelgood event, which the whole community can get behind and support.

"The run is an ideal way to not only raise important funds for charity but to show how physical activity can have a positive impact on a person's mental health and wellbeing."

To find out how you can support the event as a volunteer, contact Ciaran.White@haveringmind.org.uk or call 01708 457040.

Most Read

Havering Show 2019: ‘A remarkable show topped only by the more remarkable weather’

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Havering Show 2019: Crowds dancing the day away to 80s, 90s and reggae music in heatwave

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Drug dealer sentenced following Romford and Brentwood cocaine raids

Police officers seized imitation firearms, knives, weapons, cash and drugs at the properties in Brentwood, Dagenham and Romford. Picture: Essex Police

Havering Show 2019: This year’s bank holiday event in pictures

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Romford woman to run Royal Parks Half Marathon in memory of mum

Rena Patel with her mum Naleni, who died of bowel cancer earlier this year. Picture: Rena Patel

Most Read

Havering Show 2019: ‘A remarkable show topped only by the more remarkable weather’

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Havering Show 2019: Crowds dancing the day away to 80s, 90s and reggae music in heatwave

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Drug dealer sentenced following Romford and Brentwood cocaine raids

Police officers seized imitation firearms, knives, weapons, cash and drugs at the properties in Brentwood, Dagenham and Romford. Picture: Essex Police

Havering Show 2019: This year’s bank holiday event in pictures

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Romford woman to run Royal Parks Half Marathon in memory of mum

Rena Patel with her mum Naleni, who died of bowel cancer earlier this year. Picture: Rena Patel

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Saracens new boy Daly delighted with England success

England's Elliot Daly in action during the Quilter International match against Ireland at Twickenham Stadium (pic Adam Davy/PA)

Daggers boss Taylor wants to stop conceding sloppy goals

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Yeovil Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th August 2019

Havering Mind half marathon on the hunt for volunteers

Staff at Havering MIND preparing for the Havering Half-Marathon in October

West Ham avoid League Cup banana skin as Wilshere inspires them to victory over Newport

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals scores his side's second goal of the game during the Carabao Cup Second Round match at Rodney Parade, Newport.

Number of Havering pubs remains steady year-on-year according to Mayor of London’s report

The Harrow pub in Hornchurch. Photo: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists