Annual event returns with Adele, Whitney Houston and Kylie Minogue tribute acts

Chantelle Billson

Published: 5:16 PM July 20, 2022
A Whitney Houston tribute act performed on July 16 - Credit: CM Photography

A Hornchurch-based mental health charity has hosted its annual two-day fundraiser with performances from Michael Jackson and Adele tribute acts in a bid to raise money for its cause.

On July 16 in Harrow Lodge Park, Havering Mind’s Tribute Show kicked off and was followed by the Essex Family Fest on Sunday.

A Michael Jackson tribute act put on a convincing show - Credit: CM Photography

The annual event raises money for the charity which works to empower those experiencing mental health problems by providing support and advice.  

On Saturday, tribute performances included Kylie Minogue, Adele, Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson.  

An Adele tribute act took to the stage at Havering Mind's Tribute Show on July 16 - Credit: CM Photography

Michael Jackson tribute act

Michael Jackson tribute act - Credit: CM Photography

Sunday’s fun saw performances from a ventriloquist and children’s entertainer from Britain's Got Talent, while Disney princesses and even Spiderman made it to the show.

There were also birds of prey, dinosaurs and cars on show.  

Six-year-old Jacob Miller holds a boa constrictor called Grace at the Essex Family Fest - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Lucas Robinson, four, says hello to a 20-year-old red-footed tortoise called Herbie - Credit: Sandra Rowse

20-year-old Herbie the red-footed tortoise gets a head stroke from nine-year-old Charlotte Healey - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Havering Mind’s events and fundraising manager, Ciaran White, said the total from the events hasn’t yet been totted up, but he can confirm thousands has been raised.  

CLASSIC CARS

Classic cars were on show - Credit: Sandra Rowse

ROMFORD DRUM & TRUMPET CORPS

The Romford Drum and Trumpet Corps - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Shayden Elie Gardner, four, met a friendly dinosaur at the Essex Family Fest - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Paul Allen with his Only Fools and Horses three-wheeled van - Credit: Sandra Rowse

He said: “We’re really grateful that so many people came out despite the hot weather.  

“It was nice to see so many people enjoying the acts and we’re pleased so many have helped us raise so much for charity.”  

DINOSAUR SHOW

Part of the dinosaur show on July 17 - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Gonzo the African hooded vulture - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Ciaran said the event was mostly run by volunteers, to whom he extended a “big thank you”.  

Trevor Hewitt, who is former Royal Corps Transport, on a Can-Am bombardier motorbike - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Eight-year-old Rauben Turner enjoying the family fun on July 17 - Credit: Sandra Rowse


Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
