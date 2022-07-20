Gallery
Annual event returns with Adele, Whitney Houston and Kylie Minogue tribute acts
- Credit: CM Photography
A Hornchurch-based mental health charity has hosted its annual two-day fundraiser with performances from Michael Jackson and Adele tribute acts in a bid to raise money for its cause.
On July 16 in Harrow Lodge Park, Havering Mind’s Tribute Show kicked off and was followed by the Essex Family Fest on Sunday.
The annual event raises money for the charity which works to empower those experiencing mental health problems by providing support and advice.
On Saturday, tribute performances included Kylie Minogue, Adele, Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson.
Sunday’s fun saw performances from a ventriloquist and children’s entertainer from Britain's Got Talent, while Disney princesses and even Spiderman made it to the show.
There were also birds of prey, dinosaurs and cars on show.
Havering Mind’s events and fundraising manager, Ciaran White, said the total from the events hasn’t yet been totted up, but he can confirm thousands has been raised.
Most Read
- 1 100 firefighters at Wennington blaze as 'major incident' declared
- 2 Smoke blows over M25 as 175 firefighters tackle Upminster grass fire
- 3 New owner promises 'no plans to flatten and demolish' Liberty Shopping Centre in Romford
- 4 60 evacuated, 2 flats destroyed as 100 firefighters battle Hornchurch blaze
- 5 'Volcano spewing toxic fumes': Meeting hears plea to resolve ex-landfill fires
- 6 'Devastating': Multiple homes destroyed in fire on UK’s hottest day on record
- 7 20-year-old found not guilty of double murder in Brentwood
- 8 Wennington: Rest centre opened to support residents affected by blaze
- 9 Number of casualties and houses destroyed in London wildfires unknown
- 10 Landowner given three months to clear hundreds of tonnes of dumped waste
He said: “We’re really grateful that so many people came out despite the hot weather.
“It was nice to see so many people enjoying the acts and we’re pleased so many have helped us raise so much for charity.”
Ciaran said the event was mostly run by volunteers, to whom he extended a “big thank you”.