Havering Mind hosts magical Christmas lights trail in Hornchurch

PUBLISHED: 10:05 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:05 06 December 2019

Christmas Land is located in Harrow Lodge Park's secret garden.

Shelley Hart

The borough's mental health charity will soon be opening a magical Christmas lights walkway in Hornchurch.

Havering Mind is set to launch Christmas Land on Sunday, December 8 at 5pm.

The festive attraction features a Santa's Grotto and Christmas walkway with hundreds of lights and decorations and it's located in Harrow Lodge's secret garden for the blind next to the Hornchurch sports centre.

There will also be a Frozen Kingdom with decorations that were created by Havering Mind volunteers and students from Havering College.

Event organiser Ciaran White said: "We wanted to create a magical Christmas attraction for the people of Havering, giving them a cost effective option for a Christmas outing right on their doorstep.

"I have been overwhelmed by the efforts of our team of volunteers, what they have created is truly spectacular.

"We would also like to thank our principle sponsor - The Chigwell Group, without whom this attraction would not have been possible to put on."

Entry into the walkway is £2.50 with all funds going towards the work Havering Mind does to support people in the community experiencing problems with their wellbeing.

Visit facebook.com/HaveringChristmasLand and contact Ciaran.white@haveringmind.org.uk if you would like to volunteer at the event.

