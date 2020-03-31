Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Mayor of Havering criticises housing association after it rejects his call for rent break for Orchard Village tenants

PUBLISHED: 17:00 31 March 2020

Councillor Michael Deon Burton Picture: April Roach.

Councillor Michael Deon Burton Picture: April Roach.

April Roach

The Mayor of Havering has criticised a housing association after it rejected his call for a rent break for residents at a Rainham housing estate.

Councillor Michael Deon Burton, ward councillor for South Hornchurch, wrote a letter to residents at the Orchard Village estate in which he urged Clarion Housing to provide rent relief amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

Clarion runs the estate, a development built on the site of the former Mardyke Estate.

In his letter to residents, Cllr Deon Burton wrote: “Covid-19 is the most significant threat to ourselves since the Second World War. In support of those people who are self-isolating, I shall be asking Clarion Housing not to pursue or evict any tenant in arrears due to doing the right thing.

“My hard pressed renters should not be put at greater risk of eviction and homelessness amid this coronavirus outbreak.”

He added that mothers have spoken to him with fears over how they will meet rent payments on time.

You may also want to watch:

In response to the councillor’s request, a Clarion spokeswoman said it recognises the impact that isolation restrictions will have on many of its working households but that it will continue to collect rent.

She added: “We would like to assure residents that we will work with them to identify help available and we would urge residents to contact us to enable us to support and advise them.

“We are committed to doing everything we can to best support our residents to maintain their tenancy through this difficult time.

“We do still have to collect rent during the coronavirus emergency, but can confirm that there will be no evictions in Clarion homes for non-payment of rent during the coronavirus emergency.”

Cllr Deon Burton, who lives on the Orchard Estate, said Clarion’s statement contained “meaningless flim flam”.

“Are unwaged people for month upon month meant to fret, worry and live under the cloud that at the end of this coronavirus period, the landlord will demand they repay a debt they can never afford or be evicted in the future?”

The Recorder has done a number of stories about the estate over the past few years, with residents reporting to us about issues including mould and communal boiler breakdowns.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Collier Row teenager jailed over fatal stabbing of 15-year-old

Romaine Williams-Reid, 18, of Erith Crescent, Collier Row, has been convicted of manslaughter. Picture: Met Police

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

A paramedic wearing personal protective equipment as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Lower paid staff at Queen’s and King George hospitals get pay rise in move praised by unions

Queen's Hospital. Picture: John Hercock

Coronavirus: Hand sanitiser bottles without safety labels seized from Romford pharmacy

Bottles of hand sanitiser without safety labels that were seized from a Romford pharmacy. Picture: Havering Council

Monday lunchtime film quiz

Odeon Cinema South Woodford. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Collier Row teenager jailed over fatal stabbing of 15-year-old

Romaine Williams-Reid, 18, of Erith Crescent, Collier Row, has been convicted of manslaughter. Picture: Met Police

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

A paramedic wearing personal protective equipment as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Lower paid staff at Queen’s and King George hospitals get pay rise in move praised by unions

Queen's Hospital. Picture: John Hercock

Coronavirus: Hand sanitiser bottles without safety labels seized from Romford pharmacy

Bottles of hand sanitiser without safety labels that were seized from a Romford pharmacy. Picture: Havering Council

Monday lunchtime film quiz

Odeon Cinema South Woodford. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

A paramedic wearing personal protective equipment as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

National League competitions suspended indefinitely

The National League has been suspended indefinitely (pic: John Walton/PA Images)

Bowls clubs in jeopardy as national and county season is cancelled

Kevin Fitzgerald of Wanstead Central at the Essex County Bowls Club

Free FA Superkicks app to help keep children entertained

The free FA Superkicks app is helping to keep children entertained during the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic (pic essexfa.com)

West Ham FA Cup hero Taylor was almost cup-tied for 1975 triumph

West Ham United's two-goal hero Alan Taylor (c) celebrates with teammates Billy Bonds (l) and Trevor Brooking (r) after the match
Drive 24