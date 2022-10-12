News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Gallery

Over 200 people attend Havering mayor's Civic Service 2022

Author Picture Icon

Franki Berry

Published: 4:32 PM October 12, 2022
Havering mayor's Civic Service 2022

Deputy Lieutenant Craig Haslam, mace bearer Barry Gill, Cllr Trevor McKeever, Father Mariusz, Station Commander Graham Beers, mayor's consort Wendy McKeever and deputy mayor Stephanie Nunn - Credit: Sandra Rowse

More than 200 people attended this year's Civic Service in Havering. 

Mayor Trevor McKeever, former mayors, faith leaders and other councillors were among those who came to the celebration of Havering borough at Our Lady of La Salette RC Church in Rainham last weekend. 

The service was led by Father Mariusz Fura.

Havering mayor's Civic Service 2022

Father Mariusz leads the mayor and guests into the church - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Cllr McKeever said: “It was a pleasure being part of such a great occasion which brought together over 200 people from across the community.

“I would like to thank Father Mariusz and the congregation for a wonderful turnout, and also all the other dignitaries that attended, including mayors from other boroughs. 

"At the end of the service, tea, coffee and cake were served, which gave me an opportunity to meet and have photos with all of the guests that came along.” 

Mayor Trevor McKeever at the Havering mayor's Civic Service 2022

Mayor Trevor McKeever at the service - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Havering mayor's Civic Service 2022

Mayor Trevor McKeever and guests at Our Lady of La Salette RC Church - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Havering mayor's Civic Service 2022

Cllr Trevor McKeever takes communion - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Havering mayor's Civic Service 2022

Mayor Trevor McKeever during the service - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Havering mayor's Civic Service 2022

Cllr Trevor McKeever and his consort, Wendy McKeever - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Havering mayor's Civic Service 2022

Deputy Lieutenant Craig Haslam, mace bearer Barry Gill, Cllr Trevor McKeever, Father Mariusz, Station Commander Graham Beers, mayor's consort Wendy McKeever and deputy mayor Stephanie Nunn - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Havering mayor's Civic Service 2022

Mayors from other London boroughs came to the ceremony - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Cllr Margaret Mullane at Havering mayor's Civic Service 2022

Cllr Margaret Mullane - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Havering mayor's Civic Service 2022

Cllr Margaret Mullane, Trevor McKeever and Matt Stanton - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Fire Station Commander Graham Beers with mayor Cllr Trevor McKeever at Havering mayor's Civic Service 2022

Fire Station Commander Graham Beers with mayor and former firefighter Cllr Trevor McKeever - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Deputy mayor Stephanie Nunn and mayor Trevor McKeever at Havering mayor's Civic Service 2022

Deputy mayor Stephanie Nunn and mayor Trevor McKeever - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Deputy mayor Stephanie Nunn, mayor Trevor McKeever, and deputy lieutenant Craig Haslam at Havering mayor's Civic Service 2022

Deputy mayor Stephanie Nunn, mayor Trevor McKeever, and deputy lieutenant Craig Haslam - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Councillor Trevor McKeever at Havering mayor's Civic Service 2022

Councillor Trevor McKeever - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Havering mayor's Civic Service 2022

Mayors from Waltham Forest, Newham and Brentwood with Wennington Fire Station Commander Graham Beers - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Havering mayor's Civic Service 2022

Mace bearer Barry Gill in the procession - Credit: Sandra Rowse


Rainham News

Don't Miss

Terry Lawrence received the warning from Havering Council after dropping his daughter off at her grandparents in Hornchurch

Havering Council

Man receives School Street warning at 3.26pm - despite it ending at 3.25pm

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Keith Eaton, 65, outside Barkingside Magistrates' Court

Havering Council

Romford homeowner faces court costs of £6,000 for not clearing rubbish

Josh Mellor Local Democracy Reporter

person
Plans have been submitted for shops and housing in North Street, Romford.

Housing News

Developer seeks to remove affordable housing from North Street plans

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Police attended Forest Gate train station yesterday afternoon (October 3)

Teens arrested after alleged robbery on train

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon