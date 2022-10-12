Over 200 people attend Havering mayor's Civic Service 2022

Gallery

More than 200 people attended this year's Civic Service in Havering.

Mayor Trevor McKeever, former mayors, faith leaders and other councillors were among those who came to the celebration of Havering borough at Our Lady of La Salette RC Church in Rainham last weekend.

The service was led by Father Mariusz Fura.

Father Mariusz leads the mayor and guests into the church - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Cllr McKeever said: “It was a pleasure being part of such a great occasion which brought together over 200 people from across the community.

“I would like to thank Father Mariusz and the congregation for a wonderful turnout, and also all the other dignitaries that attended, including mayors from other boroughs.

"At the end of the service, tea, coffee and cake were served, which gave me an opportunity to meet and have photos with all of the guests that came along.”

Mayor Trevor McKeever at the service - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Mayor Trevor McKeever and guests at Our Lady of La Salette RC Church - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Cllr Trevor McKeever takes communion - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Mayor Trevor McKeever during the service - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Cllr Trevor McKeever and his consort, Wendy McKeever - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Deputy Lieutenant Craig Haslam, mace bearer Barry Gill, Cllr Trevor McKeever, Father Mariusz, Station Commander Graham Beers, mayor's consort Wendy McKeever and deputy mayor Stephanie Nunn - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Mayors from other London boroughs came to the ceremony - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Cllr Margaret Mullane - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Cllr Margaret Mullane, Trevor McKeever and Matt Stanton - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Fire Station Commander Graham Beers with mayor and former firefighter Cllr Trevor McKeever - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Deputy mayor Stephanie Nunn and mayor Trevor McKeever - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Deputy mayor Stephanie Nunn, mayor Trevor McKeever, and deputy lieutenant Craig Haslam - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Councillor Trevor McKeever - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Mayors from Waltham Forest, Newham and Brentwood with Wennington Fire Station Commander Graham Beers - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Mace bearer Barry Gill in the procession - Credit: Sandra Rowse



