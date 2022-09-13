A crowd gathered outside Havering town hall in Romford to listen as the mayor delivered the proclamation speech announcing the accession of King Charles III.

The speech by Cllr Trevor McKeever, which took place on September 11, followed that given by the new king the day before, in which he was officially declared the new monarch.

In addition to the speech, those in attendance also joined the mayor in giving three cheers of “God save the king”, before a rendition of the national anthem.

Leader of the council Ray Morgon and Havering's deputy lieutenant Nick Bracken were among those to stand alongside the mayor on the balcony where he spoke.

Flowers were laid earlier in the week, on September 9, by the mayor plus Cllr Morgon and the chief executive, Andrew Blake-Herbert, at the front of the town hall in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

The people of Romford, meanwhile, passed on their own messages, with one telling the Recorder it felt like they were “losing a grandparent because she’s been around all my life”.