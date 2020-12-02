Hospice among Havering mayor’s chosen charities

Saint Francis Hospice has been chosen by Havering’s mayor John Mylod as one of his charities for his mayoral year.

Cllr Mylod, who represents Saint Andrews ward, became the borough’s mayor for the second time earlier this year.

He has selected the Havering-atte-Bower charity as one of the causes he aims to raise money for.

The hospice provides care and support for people who are suffering from life-limiting illnesses.

The mayor said charities need community help “more than ever” at this time.

He added: “The reason I chose Saint Francis Hospice as one of my mayoral charities is because of the sterling work all the staff and the many, many volunteers do on behalf of people in need of care, help and comfort in the wonderful surroundings of the hospice.

“You only have to visit the hospice to witness the selfless devotion to the wellbeing of those in need by the staff and volunteers.

“To provide a calm, feeling and caring environment, which in my view goes beyond anything I have ever witnessed in my life, is awe inspiring.”

Pam Court, the hospice’s chief executive, said everyone at the charity was grateful to the mayor for it being selected as one of his chosen charities.

She said: “Our teams of nurses and healthcare professionals have been working on the frontline throughout the pandemic to care and support local people and the demand for our services has increased.

“It means so much to us that Councillor Mylod will be helping to raise our profile in the community as well as bringing the people together to fundraise and support their local hospice.”

Cllr Mylod’s other charities for his mayoral year are Clowns in the Sky and Rainbow Trust.

The mayor added: “Clowns in the Sky is a charity that supports the children’s wards at Queen’s Hospital in Romford, as well as local families whose children are suffering from brain tumours.

“Rainbow Trust supports families who have children with life-threatening or terminal illness.

“I am looking forward to supporting these charities as much as I can, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, when they continue to do so much for our residents.”